Severe storms possible today

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is calling for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in our area today. Strong-to-severe storms can produce damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will be possible, with the first possible this morning and a stronger second beginning by the afternoon.

Our forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 88 today. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with wind gusts up to 22 mph. Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear tonight with a low of 66. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 84.