Shrek and Donkey head out on new adventure in ‘Shrek 5’ trailer

Shrek and Donkey head out on new adventure in ‘Shrek 5’ trailer
Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Shrek (Mike Myers) in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Shrek 5,’ directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. (DreamWorks Animation)

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are returning to the land of Far Far Away for another adventure.

The trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 has been released, nearly a year ahead of its release to theaters on June 30, 2027.

“Shrek and Donkey, two stalwart friends off on another whirlwind big city adventure,” Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, says in the clip.

Shrek (Mike Myers) reluctantly teams up with his old pal, as well as his wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and their two sons Fergus and Farkle, voiced by Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo. It’s unclear where the adventure is taking them, but at some point they all end up in jail.

The trailer ends with Donkey badly singing the 1977 song “Baby Come Back” to the annoyance of his ogre cellmates.

Zendaya voices Shrek and Fiona’s teenage daughter Felicia, but the character does not appear in the trailer.

The first Shrek film was released in 2001. It was the first-ever winner of the best animated feature Academy Award. Its three sequels were subsequently released in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

It’s their moment: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour is happening
It’s their moment: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour is happening
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour (Courtesy Netflix)

In the not-so-distant future, tickets for a KPop Demon Hunters world tour will be going up, up, up for sale.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the record-breaking, Oscar-winning Netflix animated film and its award-winning, chart-topping soundtrack, the streamer has announced a KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour.

The tour is described as a “live experience” that will “bring elements of the global phenomenon to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways for fans around the world,” but there aren’t any details beyond that. For example, the involvement of the singers behind the movie’s two main groups, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, is unknown at this time.

More information about which cities the tour will visit and when tickets will go on sale will be announced later this year, but you can join a wait list to be notified at KPopDemonHunterslive.com.

KPop Demon Hunters debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025, and became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit “Golden,” the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar.

Since the movie became a success, EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, the voices of HUNTR/X, have performed together on TV and live, and were named Women of the Year at Billboard‘s annual Women In Music gala.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ casts Donald Glover as Yoshi, releases final trailer
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ casts Donald Glover as Yoshi, releases final trailer
Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

It’s-a me, Donald Glover!

The final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has arrived, and it shows off that Glover voices one of the most-anticipated characters to join the animated film universe — the green dinosaur Yoshi.

Other newly announced voice cast members include Luis Guzman, who plays Wart, as well as Issa Rae, who plays Honey Queen.

This final trailer for the Illumination and Nintendo film finds Bowser Jr. attacking Mario and Luigi and demanding the release of his father, Bowser.

“The Bowser name shall be feared once more,” Bowser Jr. says in the trailer.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film returned to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, Jack Black voices Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek.

Additionally, Brie Larson was tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie portrays Bowser Jr.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ starts production, James Gunn teases Lex Luthor in jail
‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ starts production, James Gunn teases Lex Luthor in jail
David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

The Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow has started production.

Director James Gunn revealed that cameras have started rolling on the superhero sequel in a post on Instagram Monday.

“From the set of #ManofTomorrow. Shooting now,” Gunn captioned his post.

The photo Gunn shared features a chess board, a bag of opened Ruffles potato chips and a VanKull Department of Corrections badge for an inmate named A. Luthor. One can only assume the badge is for the villainous Lex Luthor, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hoult in Gunn’s 2025 Superman blockbuster film.

In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature Superman teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying, “I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.