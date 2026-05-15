Suspects named in Martinsville homicide

On May 12, 2026, Martinsville Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Hairston Street. Officers located one male and one female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to the hospital. Fifty-three-year-old Marcie Hunt of Martinsville died as a result of her injuries. The male victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

Martinsville Police Detectives processed the scene, collected evidence, and interviewed witnesses. Through the investigation, detectives identified two suspects. Warrants have been obtained for De’Corrius Thompson of Martinsville and Kaniya Finney of Martinsville. Thompson has been charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Finney has been charged with accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to malicious wounding.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson or Finney, please call 911 immediately.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Jason Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.00.