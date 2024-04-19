Friday, April 19, 2024
FX drops the trailer to season 3 of Emmy-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

FX

On Friday, FX dropped the season 3 trailer to its Emmy-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, starring celebs-turned-soccer team owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

It’s set to Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger,” for good reason.

“In Rocky one, he loses. In season one, we lost,” McElhenney explains.

“In Rocky II, he won. In season two, we won,” the Always Sunny co-creator continues, referencing the underdog team’s promotion to the English Football League in the show’s tearjerker of a season finale.

For the third season, however, is there the Clubber Lang equivalent of adversity ahead? “It’s going to be a very harrowing, edge-of-your seat season,” Reynolds teases.

There are injuries and much stronger competition ahead, following the team’s promotion after 15 long years of losses.

There will be tears — both the happy and not so happy kind — and laughs, too: Chris Pratt cameos in a behind-the-scenes peek of a birthday message McElhenney sent to Reynolds last October. “Do I get to meet Ryan?” Pratt asks, only to be denied.

“Is Danny DeVito here?” he asks, cracking Rob up with the ad-lib about his Always Sunny co-star.

“People expected to see a documentary about us changing Wrexham,” Ryan concludes the snippet, adding, “But I think it’s about Wrexham changing everyone else.”

Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham debuts May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
