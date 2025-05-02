Additional charges filed in shooting of police officer

From the Danville Police Department:

Lucas Jason Degier, 47, of Wilmington, NC has received additional charges from the Virginia State Police following the February 2025 shooting of Danville Police Department Officer Kayla Robinson.

In addition to attempted capital murder, Degier has been charged with malicious wounding, arson, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony.

Degier shot Officer Robinson as he was being interviewed as a suspect in a hit and run crash. He is being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

No additional information is being released at this time.