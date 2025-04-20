Danville police looking for man in second-degree murder case

UPDATE:

Danville police have arrested an alleged accomplice in Thursday’s homicide at the Airport Mart Exxon on South Boston Road. 21-year-old Jaelynn Lowen had been charged with shooting the store clerk, 47-year-old Pinakin Patel and the Keontae Malik Tarpley, 21, gave Lowen a ride to Burlington, North Carolina. Patel died, Lowen is still on the run, and Tarpley is in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Danville police have charged 21-year-old Jaelynn Lowen with the second-degree murder of Pinakin Patel, 47, of Danville, who was shot in the parking lot of the Airport Mart Exxon around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The incident occurred after an interaction over an alleged theft form the store, said police. Lowen fled in a blue Honda Odyssey and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man. If you know of his whereabout, you are asked to call 911.