Governor vetoes supplemental NCI funding

Governor Youngkin proposed defunding the New College Institute in Martinsville, but the General Assembly and additional $500,000 for the facility. On Friday, Youngkin vetoed the additional funding noting that he has recommended NCI present a meaningful business plan twice and the General Assembly has failed to acknowledge that NCI is on a challenging trajectory.
Related Posts
Community meeting held on reassessments
A community meeting sponsored by a local women’s sorority was held at the TAD Space uptown last night. About 25…
Bryant announces run for another term
Joe Bryant, vice chair and Collinsville representative on the Henry County Board of Supervisors, has announced intentions to seek another…
4 dead, 3 injured in Eden crash
Four people were killed and three injured on Thursday when a city employees ran a stop sign in Eden and…