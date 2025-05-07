Caesars donates $1.6 million fire truck

Talk about presents, for International Firefighters Day, the Caesars casino in Danville gave the Danville Fire Department a new $1.6 million ladder truck over the weekend, along with a special breakfast at Ramsay’s Kitchen.
