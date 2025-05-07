Murder charge dismissed

The first-degree murder charge again Jahil Arman Martin of Axton has been dismissed for lack of evidence. Martin was charged in the shooting death of 2- year-old Nyjeon Damae Brandon, who died July 9, 2023 after someone stood up through the sunroof of an SUV owned by Martin’s grandmother and shot Brandon as he traveled in another vehicle on Commonwealth Boulevard. The video identified the vehicle, but not Martin and the witnesses were uncooperative.
