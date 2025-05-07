Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
The writers of Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles have just been revealed.

Variety reports that three writers have been hired for the four films: Jez Butterworth, whose resume includes Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow and SpectrePeter Straughan, who won the Oscar this year for writing Conclave; and Jack Thorne, a BAFTA and Tony Award winner who wrote the 2020 film Enola Holmes and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view. They will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

‘Sinners’ rereleases on Imax screens due to popular demand
Did you miss the chance to watch Sinners on an Imax screen? You’re in luck.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film has been brought back to Imax 70mm screens by popular demand. Imax has invited the picture to play a limited rerelease in nine cinemas across North America from May 15 to May 21, citing “overwhelming popular and critical response.”

“Welcome back to Club Juke. Starting May 15, #SinnersMovie returns to IMAX 70mm locations for one week only. Tickets on sale now!” IMAX shared on Instagram.

The cities showing the Imax rerelease are Dallas, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; Los Angeles; New York; Tempe, Arizona; San Francisco; and Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

Sinners has had the best debut for an original film since 2019, having grossed $122.5 million domestically as of April 27.

Ryan Cooler directed the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more
Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

In brief: Linda Cardellini to star in ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series and more
What, like it’s hard? Tom Everett Scott is set to play Elle Woods’ father in the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, Deadline reports. The show will be for Prime Video and is executive produced by the film’s star, Reese Witherspoon. Elle follows how Elle Woods’ high school experiences shaped her into the woman and lawyer she becomes …

Lizzo will star as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic, Deadline reports. Tharpe, who died in 1973, was a Black gospel singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced and shaped early rock ‘n’ roll artists like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis Presley

Linda Cardellini will play the lead role in the new Friday the 13th prequel series at Peacock, as Variety reported. The actress will play Pamela Voorhees in the new show, which is titled Crystal Lake. Pamela is the mother of Jason Voorhees, the famous slasher from the horror franchise …

 

