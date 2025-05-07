Homicide in Henry

In Franklin County, on Holley Ridge Road in the Henry County, the body of 24-year-old Emily Grace Keene of Calloway was found in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Police are asking anyone who had contact with Keene between Sunday morning and Monday morning to contact them.
