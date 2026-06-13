Aerofarms under new ownership

The AeroFarms indoor vertical farming facility in Ringgold has been acquired by an affiliate of Palm Ventures, ending months of uncertainty over its future. The sale, completed in April, follows repeated delays of a planned closure after AeroFarms cited funding losses. The 138,670-square-foot facility grows leafy greens using aeroponic technology without soil or sunlight. Opened in 2022, the operation previously underwent bankruptcy restructuring in 2023 before continuing operations.
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