Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater call it quits after nearly 3 years of dating
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship, according to People.
The Wicked co-stars have amicably called it quits after nearly three years of dating, according to a source who spoke to Peoplethis week.
ABC News reached out to Grande’s and Slater’s representatives for comment.
Slater and Grande met while working on Wicked, which began filming in December 2022. Grande played Glinda in the film, while Slater played Boq.
The pair were first photographed together at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party in March 2023, alongside their Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Grande and Slater, both of whom were married previously, were spotted together in public a few times, including in October 2023, when Grande attended Spamalot on Broadway to support Slater, who was appearing in the show.
They appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in November 2024, when they each shared the same behind-the-scenes photo of themselves at the Wicked premiere in Sydney, Australia.
When Grande was nominated for best supporting actress at the Critics Choice Awards in 2025 for her turn as Glinda, Slater spoke with ABC’s Good Morning Americaon the carpet about what it was like to see Grande take on the role.
“It’s really moving,” Slater said at the time. “When somebody’s wanted to play a role for so long, something that’s meant so much to her, it’s meant so much to everyone on the cast, and then everybody had to really go for it and earn these roles and deliver every day on set, I feel immensely proud of Ariana, of Cynthia, of [Jonathan Bailey], of every single person.”
Grande is currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off on June 6, in Oakland, California.
She is expected to make stops across North America in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Boston, Montreal, and more, before hitting the stage at The O2 in London on Aug. 15 for a multi-show run.
Her upcoming album, petal, will be released July 31.
KPop Demon Hunters could be a winner at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but if it isn’t, perhaps KPop Demon Hunters 2 can one day bring home the gold.
Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its most popular film of all time is getting a sequel, with co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to helm the project.
The sequel, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will mark the first project under the pair’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal across animation, according to Netflix.
In a statement, Kang shared her excitement about continuing the story and what the response to the original animated hit means to her as a Korean filmmaker.
“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”
Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”
In addition to being a hit on streaming and the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters has gained major attention this awards season. It’s nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars Sunday, while its #1 soundtrack hit “Golden” is up for best original song.
A federal judge in New York on Thursday gutted much of Blake Lively’s case against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, including her claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.
Lively is allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation, according to the ruling by Judge Lewis Liman.
The decision comes one month before the scheduled start of the trial while the two sides have been in settlement negotiations.
In his ruling, Liman said some of Baldoni’s conduct “was not so far beyond what might reasonably be expected to take place between two characters” in a sexually charged movie like It Ends With Us.
“That Baldoni suggested scenes involving sexual acts in the context of developing a motion picture involving such adult themes did not create a ‘sexually objectionable environment’ or an environment hostile to women (or to men) because of sex,” Liman added.
Liman is allowing Lively to pursue her claims of an orchestrated smear campaign by Baldoni’s PR team, which Liman said, “at least arguably crossed the line.”
“The reputational effects have been particularly severe given the nature of Lively’s profession, which places a heavy emphasis on personal and professional marketability,” Liman wrote.
Sigrid McCawley, a member of Lively’s legal team, told ABC News in a statement: “This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial.”
“For Blake Lively, the greatest measure of justice is that the people and the playbook behind these coordinated digital attacks have been exposed and are already being held accountable by other women they’ve targeted,” McCawley added. “She looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight.”
McCawley ended the statement by saying, “Sexual harassment isn’t going forward not because the defendants did nothing wrong but because the court determined Blake Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee.”
Meanwhile, Alexandra Shapiro and Jonathan Bach of Baldoni’s legal team, said in a statement to ABC News: “We’re very pleased the Court dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual defendants: Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel.”
“These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided,” Baldoni’s legal team added. “What’s left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court.”
In February, the two actors and their attorneys attended a court-ordered settlement conference at the United States District Court in New York, in an attempt to reach a settlement in Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni but were unsuccessful.
The court-ordered settlement conference was a last-ditch attempt at resolving the legal battle that has now stretched on for more than a year.
Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us and accusing both Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of engaging in a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” her reputation.
The two later filed lawsuits against each other in New York, with Lively reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and accusing Baldoni and Wayfarer of allegedly engaging in “unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing” to ruin her reputation in a lawsuit seeking $500 million in damages.
Baldoni’s attorney denied the allegations.
Shortly after Lively filed her lawsuit, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the couple’s publicist for extortion and defamation, claiming Lively had “robbed” him of control over the film and had destroyed his reputation.
Lively’s lawyers denied the allegations and called Baldoni’s suit “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”
A federal judge in New York dismissed Baldoni’s suit last June, formally ending the counterclaim in October after Baldoni did not refile an amended complaint.
Nintendo? More like Ninten-dough. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has taken over the top spot at the box office in the year’s biggest global film debut.
The animated sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in just under $131 million domestically in its first weekend, and worldwide, it earned $372.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. As perVariety, that’s the biggest debut of the year, smashing the record previously set by Project Hail Mary. The Ryan Gosling sci-fi film took in just over $97 million worldwide when it debuted in March.
The Super Mario franchise is now the only animated franchise to have two installments each open with over $350 million globally, notes Variety.
Project Hail Mary slipped to #2 this weekend with $30.6 million, while A24’s new Robert Pattinson/Zendaya dark comedy, The Drama, debuted at #3 with just under $14.4 million.
The only other new debut in the top 10 was A Great Awakening, a historical drama about the real-life friendship between Benjamin Franklin and English priest and preacher George Whitefield. It came in at #6 with $2.1 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $130.9 million 2. Project Hail Mary — $30.65 million 3. The Drama — $14.38 million 4. Hoppers — $5.8 million 5. Reminders of Him –– $2.2 million 6. The Great Awakening — $2.11 million 7. They Will Kill You — $1.9 million 8. Dhurandhar The Revenge — $1.82 million 9. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come —$1.8 million 10. Undertone — $1.07 million