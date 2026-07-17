Cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan surpass 5,000, health officials say

Cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan surpass 5,000, health officials say
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a unicellular parasite that causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. (CDC)

(NEW YORK) — Hospitalizations in Michigan linked to an outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite, have surpassed 100, health officials said Friday.

So far, 102 people have been hospitalized, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). There are more than 5,000 cases in the state, an increase of nearly 700 since Thursday, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are warning consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce sold at select Taco Bells in five states — Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia — after the ingredient was linked to the outbreak. The CDC said that shredded iceberg lettuce sold in grocery stores or served in other restaurants is not affected. 

Lettuce supplier Taylor Farms said it is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market.

Taylor Farms said the FDA traceback indicated a “specific farm” that accounts for “less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply” was a potential source, and they have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely. No other Taylor Fresh Food products have been impacted and that no branded salad kits contain iceberg lettuce, Taylor Farms said. 

“As a family owned and operated company, we are deeply concerned for those who became ill, their families, and the many Americans whose trust in the safety of their fresh produce has been shaken. That trust is something we’ve worked for decades to earn, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to restore that confidence,” Taylor Farms said in a statement Friday.

Preliminary findings by Michigan health officials suggest lettuce or salad greens are the potential source of the illnesses. However, no specific type of produce, grower or supplier has been identified as the source, and federal health officials have not publicly identified a source of the outbreak.

The White House said on Thursday it is “closely monitoring” the cyclosporiasis outbreak and “has a handle on the situation.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House is working with the FDA and partners at the federal, state and local levels to “increase detection methods,” provide guidance and trace the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell said it would voluntarily remove some ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure.

“The health and safety of our guests is our top priority,” Taco Bell Corp said in a statement to ABC News. “Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer. While authorities continue their broader review, Taco Bell has voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of public health authorities.

Federal health officials said cases of cyclosporiasis will continue to rise in the U.S. The season is typically considered to be from May 1 to Aug. 31.

Additionally, the CDC sent out an alert to doctors around the country on Tuesday warning them of an increase in cases of cyclosporiasis.

Michigan health officials previously told ABC News the outbreak could be linked to food contamination.

Earlier this month, MDHHS sent out recommendations to restaurants and other commercial kitchens in southeast Michigan to reduce risks of exposure.

MDHHS data shows that most cases have been among adults, with 30 to 39 year olds making up the highest share.

The outbreak was first identified on June 29, when the Monroe County Health Department announced it was investigating a cluster of cases.

The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It does not typically spread person-to-person. 

Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in the past have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, according to the CDC.

At least 31 other states have reported cases of cyclosporiasis, according to an ABC News tally, analyzing CDC data and state health department data.

Cyclosporiasis is treated with the oral antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), commonly sold as Bactrim, Septra and Cotrim, and taken for 10 days, according to the CDC.

The agency says people can prevent infection by thoroughly washing produce, cutting away bruised or damaged parts of fruits and vegetables and refrigerating pre-prepared or pre-cut produce.

Additionally, the CDC recommends washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables.

ABC News’ Karen Travers contributed to this report.

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Weekly ER visits for tick bites reach highest level in nearly a decade. Will this season be worse?
Weekly ER visits for tick bites reach highest level in nearly a decade. Will this season be worse?
Photo of tick (rbkomar/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Weekly visits to emergency rooms for tick bites are at the highest level since at least 2017, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the most recent week, 71 per 100,000 ER visits were due to tick bites, compared to the average of about 30 per 100,000 ER visits for this time of year, more than double from what is typical this time of year.

Currently, the Northeast is reporting the most ER visits for tick bites, followed by the Midwest, Southeast, West and South Central regions, respectively, CDC data shows.

“We’re running well above historic average and even well above last year,” Dr. John J. Halperin, chair of the New Jersey Stroke Care Advisory Panel and member of the department of neuroscience at Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center in New Jersey — who partly focuses on Lyme disease — told ABC News.

“The ticks have started a little earlier. There seems to be a lot of them. A lot of people are going to the emergency room,” he continued. “It’s not entirely clear how much of this is increased recognition and as people become more aware of this, more going to the emergency room. But there seems to be a clear increase in the number of ticks out there.”

May is typically when ER visits for tick bites peak each year, and it remains unclear if the upward trend will continue.

Halperin said it is possible that the monthly April average will level out and match prior years.

“Spring and early summer are prime time for getting bitten by the locally youngest form of ticks, which are the main ones who get us humans,” he said. “So, seeing a lot of them certainly means an increased risk.”

Tick-borne diseases have been on the rise in recent years and scientists suspect it is partly linked to climate change, which has caused shorter winters, earlier springs and hotter summers.

Dr. Christopher Bazzoli, an emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, said because of increased tick populations, in conjunction with warmer weather and heavy rains, it is likely some tick populations grow earlier in the season.

“Ticks tend to become active when the temp reaches 45 degrees [Fahrenheit] or more,” he told ABC News. “If [temperatures] stay higher into the fall, we could also see a longer tick season.”

Halperin said that in addition to climate change, there has been an increase in the recognition of certain tick-borne diseases.

“One big change … was the CDC changed what they would allow to be called a confirmed case of Lyme disease and really loosened the criteria,” he said. “So, there was a huge bump in the reported numbers.”

The CDC recommends that people avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter and stay in the center of trails when hiking. The agency also recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing at least 20% DEET,  20% picaridin as the listed active ingredient or other approved ingredients, but to avoid use for children under the age of 3.

“The thing to appreciate is these ticks have a strongly preferred habitat,” Halperin said. “They spend much of their lives in low brush. Their preferred reservoir host is the field mouse. Field mice carry Lyme disease … and if a tick lodges on that field mouse, it picks up the infection, and they can give it to us. The first thing you could do is stay away from areas where there might be field mice and ticks.”

The CDC also recommends treating outdoor clothing and gear with 0.5% permethrin, an insecticide and repellent, which remains effective even after multiple washes.

Halperin suggests doing a tick check at the end of the day. If you find one, he recommends using fine-tip tweezers, placing them between the skin and the tick and pulling to remove the tick.

Bazzoli recommended cleaning the area and taking a picture of the tick to identify it and what type of disease it could possibly be carrying.

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Cyclosporiasis cases near 1,000 in Michigan, health officials say
Cyclosporiasis cases near 1,000 in Michigan, health officials say
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a unicellular parasite that causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. (CDC)

(LANSING, Mich.) — Reported cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite, are nearing 1,000 in Michigan, local health officials said Wednesday.

Since June 22, at least 992 cases have been confirmed, a spokesperson from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) told ABC News. At least 36 people have been hospitalized.

Typically, the state sees about 50 cases per year, meaning cases are nearly 20 times higher than on average.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, an infectious disease physician, epidemiologist and the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, told ABC News earlier this week that the department’s working hypothesis is the outbreak is linked to contaminated produce.

The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, according to the CDC.

The MDHHS spokesperson said on Wednesday that no specific produce, grower, supplier or type of produce has been identified as the source.

The CDC said there have been 145 cases detected in 17 states since May 1, excluding Michigan. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said patients’ ages cases ranged from 5 through 86 and 61% were female.

Some patients do not experience any symptoms but, for those who do, the most common symptom is “explosive watery diarrhea,” doctors previously told ABC News. Other symptoms can include cramping, bloating, low-grade fever, nausea and vomiting, the doctors said.

The CDC says it takes about one week from the time of infection to become symptomatic, but that time can range from two days to two weeks.

Because cyclosporiasis symptoms can resemble other illnesses, it may be hard for a patient to determine the cause.

“Anyone experiencing gastrointestinal illness, such as sudden and ongoing diarrhea, should contact their health care provider and their local health department,” the MDHHS spokesperson told ABC News in an email.

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About 3 million fewer people are enrolled under ACA compared to last year: Report
About 3 million fewer people are enrolled under ACA compared to last year: Report
The healthcare.gov website on a laptop arranged in Norfolk, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Millions of Americans have dropped health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), according to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The report, which was published on Friday, showed that about 19.2 million people were enrolled under the ACA in the first two months of 2026, down by about 3 million people compared to the same time last year.

HHS attributed the lower number of enrollees to its efforts to crack down on fraud.

The report claimed the administration stopped “1.5 million enrollees from receiving subsidies they did not qualify for and ended or blocked another 1.4 million through February 2026, for a total of 2.9 million people who had previously been improperly receiving subsidies they did not qualify for.”

However, the decrease in enrollees comes amid rising costs and a pause of the enhanced premium tax credits.

The enhanced premium tax credits, also known as ACA subsidies, help lower or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of monthly premiums for those who purchase insurance through the health insurance marketplace.

The subsidies were part of the original ACA passed during the Obama administration. The amount of financial assistance was increased along with eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidies expired at the end of 2025.

In October and November, the subsidies became a sticking point during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Republicans said the expansions from the pandemic era went too far and tried to persuade Democrats to fund a temporary spending bill that didn’t address the expiring ACA subsidies, with promises of discussing ways to continue the subsidies later.

Meanwhile, Democrats insisted on extending the premium tax credits as part of a bill to end the shutdown, warning that their expiration could be detrimental for millions of American families.

In January, the House passed a three-year extension of the enhanced premium tax credits, but the measure is now stalled in the Senate.

Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office have suggested that gross benchmark premiums — the price of a standard plan before government subsidies are applied — could increase by 4.3% in 2026 and by 7.7% in 2027 without an extension.

An April report from the actuarial firm Wakely Consulting Group found more than one in 10 ACA enrollees did not pay their health insurance premiums at the beginning of the year. Data also showed “extensive buy downs,” with enrollees moving to lower-tier or cheaper plans.

The nonprofit KFF found that premium payments from enrollees increased by an average of 58% from $113 to $178 per month, including among those who did not receive the enhanced premium tax credits.

Emma Wager, senior policy analyst for the program on the ACA at KFF, said there is fraud in the ACA marketplace, but the scale described by the federal government may be exaggerated.

“I think when you look at what the federal government has said about this drop, they refer to it as being the result of a crackdown on fraud and fraudulent enrollment,” Wager told ABC News. “Given the data that we have, it’s really not possible to determine how much of the drop in enrollment is related to fraud versus people voluntarily dropping coverage.”

She noted that we know premiums rose “significantly” from last year to this one.

“So many people really couldn’t find coverage that was affordable for their families and they were faced with that difficult choice,” she continued. “People faced double-digit, triple-digit increases in their premiums between 2025 and 2026.”

Insurance companies previously told ABC News that plan rates are rising, even without the tax credits, due to “higher utilization and more complex care among ACA members — particularly in emergency room visits, behavioral health and specialty pharmacy. For instance, ACA members use the ER at nearly twice the rate of those with employer-sponsored coverage.”

Wager said those who choose to drop coverage, or those who are uninsured, are at risk of massive financial problems if they become sick, injured or need health care.

“That’s obviously something none of us can control,” she said. “So if you suddenly have a hospitalization or an illness that costs you thousands and thousands of dollars and you don’t have any form of coverage whatsoever, you can face bankruptcy, you can face the loss of your savings. It’s a very large financial risk.

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