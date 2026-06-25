Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ official trailer

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ official trailer
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood and George MacKay as Edward Ferrars in ‘Sense and Sensibility.’ (Focus Features)

The official trailer for the upcoming Sense and Sensibility film has arrived.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Elinor in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, which arrives to theaters on Oct. 16.

Also starring are Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Georgia Oakley directs the movie for Focus Features and Working Title. Bestselling author Diana Reid adapted Austen’s book for the film’s screenplay. This adaptation is “an irresistible new take on Jane Austen’s iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood,” according to an official description.

Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.

The new trailer shows off this take on the classic story, with sisters Elinor and Marianne navigating their lives and considering the possibility of romantic love.

“The man who loves me must burn with it, with all his passions, without the lightest restraint or hesitation,” Creed-Miles’ Marianne says in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Marianne saying, “I think a man ought to be at least artificially passionate or he’d be sincerely dull,” before admitting to her sister, “I require so much.”

The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma. Sense and Sensibility was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

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Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith attends the ‘Emancipation’ Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will Smith has found his next role.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film, which is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to the movie from Miramax.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

Casting on the movie is currently ongoing and production is set to start in mid-August.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

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Met Gala 2026: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night
Met Gala 2026: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night
Beyonce attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum)

The stars were out for the 2026 Met Gala in New York City Monday night.

This year’s theme was “Costume Art,” which aims to “celebrate fashion as an art form,” according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute.

With a dress code of “Fashion is Art,” the night delivered bold interpretations and risk-taking style.

Here are some of the most memorable looks:

Heidi Klum: The model — known for her prosthetics-heavy Halloween costumes — took the theme literally, transforming herself into a living marble statue in a custom look by Mike Marino.

Beyoncé: The singer made her return to the Met after 10 years, with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter by her side. Bey wore a diamond skeleton look with a long feathered train designed by Olivier Rousteing.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams: The Heated Rivalry stars made their Met Gala debut in two very different looks. Storrie wore a Saint Laurent suit with a polka dot halter top, while Williams opted for bold Black Swan-inspired glam and a baby blue Balenciaga look.

Sabrina Carpenter: The singer wore a Dior dress made entirely of film strips from the 1954 Audrey Hepburn film Sabrina.

Blake Lively: Shortly after news broke that she and Justin Baldoni settled their It Ends With Us lawsuit, Lively made a surprise appearance in pastel-colored archival Versace.

Bad Bunny: The singer’s look aged him about 50 years — on purpose. He used Heidi Klum’s prosthetics guy, Mike Marino, to transform into an elderly version of himself.

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti: The One Battle After Another co-stars stunned in eye-catching dresses — Taylor in a head-to-toe fringed Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown and Infiniti stepping out for her first Met in a sequined Thom Browne dress inspired by the Venus de Milo.

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Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
The poster for ‘The Comeback King.’ (Universal Pictures)

The previously untitled original comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell now has a title.

The Universal Pictures film will be called The Comeback King. It follows a country western star in free fall. This title announcement comes as production on the movie has started.

Apatow is set to direct and produce the film, which Powell will star in and also produce. The pair wrote the movie’s script together.

Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao will also star.

Apatow’s relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He’s also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.

Powell shared a post, which he collaborated on with Apatow, announcing the film’s title on Monday.

“THE COMEBACK KING,” he captioned his post. “Turn it up. Feb 2027.”

The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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