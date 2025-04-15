Florence Pugh says she is hard to date: ‘I’m tricky’

Florence Pugh says she is hard to date: ‘I’m tricky’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

Florence Pugh says she doesn’t make it easy to date her.

The actress opened up about her romantic life in a recent cover story for Harper’s Bazaar UK. Pugh said she is currently in love and that she is approaching this relationship differently than she has in the past.

“I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy,” Pugh said. “I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates.”

Even so, Pugh said she is learning she must work on this part of herself if she wants to have a family one day.

“But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that,” Pugh said. “I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family.”

Pugh, who has endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome, has also begun the process of freezing her eggs. Though she describes it as “tiring and horrible,” the actress understands she is lucky to be able to afford the medical care.

“There was a clickbait article about me doing it,” Pugh said. “I know you shouldn’t read the comments but … urgh. I wish there was a little more tenderness and understanding.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jeremy Strong calls working on Bruce Springsteen movie ‘utterly life affirming’
Jeremy Strong calls working on Bruce Springsteen movie ‘utterly life affirming’
Disney/Randy Holmes

Actor Jeremy Strong plays Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Variety working on the film was “utterly life affirming.”

“It’s a mentor story, like The Apprentice,” he says, referring to the Donald Trump film that earned Strong a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for playing Roy Cohn. “But if Roy is Mephistopheles, Jon is a force of light.”

“Spending time with Bruce and Jon and communing with Bruce’s music, which is a gospel of hope and faith and love, as opposed to a gospel of hatred and mendacity and nihilism, which is what Roy was, it was a tonic,” he adds. “It lifted me out of the darkness.”

As for his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who plays The Boss in the film, Strong says he “transformed brilliantly into Bruce. He sang brilliantly.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Cameron’s wife has seen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: ‘She bawled for four hours’
James Cameron’s wife has seen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: ‘She bawled for four hours’
Roxanne McCann/Getty Images

James Cameron‘s wife has seen Avatar: Fire and Ash, and she had quite the reaction to it.

In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said that Suzy Amis Cameron, his wife of 25 years, cried for a long time after she watched a version of the film in late 2024.

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along,” said Cameron. “She bawled for four hours.”

In fact, Cameron’s wife cried so much that he was unable to get any kind of feedback about the film from her.

“She kept trying to get her s*** back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again,” Cameron said. “Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.'”

Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third film in the Avatar franchise. The first movie came to cinemas in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time. Its 2023 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is the third highest-grossing film of all time.

When asked if his wife’s reaction was a good indicator of what is to come from the film, Cameron said, “She’s a pretty good bellwether.”

“She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it,” he said.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits movie theaters on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
James Pardon/Disney/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The new season of Doctor Who — the second one starring Ncuti Gatwa [Shooty GOT-wah] as The Doctor — starts streaming on Disney+ Saturday. What’s different this season is that The Doctor’s new companion, an ER nurse Belinda, played by Varada Sethu [VAH-rah-dah SAY-thoo], doesn’t want to be traveling through space and time with him; she just wants to go home.

“It kind of revolves around a companion that doesn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Sethu laughs.

“Yeah, it completely changes the dynamic that we’ve seen traditionally,” Gatwa tells ABC Audio. “They’re on this journey together to go back home and they don’t know how to [get there]. It feels like they’re real partners this season, even though she doesn’t want to be a partner. She wants to get back to her s***.”

Also unique: Sethu was actually on the show last season, playing a character named Mundy Flynn. At the time, they had no idea that she’d be back. But, as Gatwa notes, “They wanted, for this season, someone that was going to be able to match The Doctor’s intensity. And Mundy Flynn was giving intensity! We were very surprised, but it also kind of made sense.”

Sethu says she’s “been really touched by all the love and the warmth” that the show’s rabid fanbase has given her, while Gatwa says going into his second season, “I felt more comfortable in The Doctor’s skin.” And the fans help with that.

“[They] are like the sweetest, loveliest people that you can meet,” he says, adding that it’s “beautiful that the show has this relationship with the fans — they feed the show and the show feeds them.”

“It’s just this nice beautiful cycle, so I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.