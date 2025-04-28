Gayle King chooses to ‘focus on the positivity’ of space trip, reveals crew’s next group activity

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

The women who traveled to space aboard the Blue Origin capsule earlier in April have since faced relentless criticism of the trip: It’s been called tone-deaf, a waste of money and worse. But at the TIME100 gala in New York City on April 24, mission member Gayle King told reporters she’ll never get sick of answering questions about it because she thinks the trip had a positive impact.

“I’ll never be tired of it. I feel so proud. I feel so brave. I know the message that it’s sending to young women and girls and boys, too, of all ages,” King insisted. She then spoke about meeting a little girl during Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day on Thursday.

“She had on a NASA T-shirt that she wore just for me,” King shared. “Because, she said, ‘I saw you and you look so afraid and you did it anyway. And it made me think it’s OK to do stuff that scares you.'”

“I know the difference it made,” she asserted. “So I focus on the positivity.”

King added that while the focus has been on the more famous members of the crew, like Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, it was more than just celebrities in space.

“To me, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, these women who were rocket scientists and astrophysicists and filmmakers and all their backstories … it was such a bonding experience for all of us,” King said of the crew. “We’ll never forget it.”

In fact, King shared that all six women are now planning their next excursion.

“We were on a text chain today saying, ‘We need to all go to Katy’s concert! Which city can we go and when?’ That’s our next group activity.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Filming for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ to begin in July
Murray Close/Getty Images

Filming for the next Hunger Games film, Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to begin in July.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed each Hunger Games film since Catching Fire in 2012, will be returning to direct the upcoming project.

Lawrence, who attended CinemaCon on Tuesday, spoke to attendees about the new film and said that they’re working on casting.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “We’ve been working on this draft for a year. We start shooting in July.”

Additionally, a promotional clip for the film was shared on Instagram. It features Woody Harrelson‘s character, Haymitch Abernathy, saying at the end, “I think the games are going to be different.”

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on author Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. The book was released in March 2025 and “revisits the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games,” according to a press release from Scholastic.

The novel begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows a young Haymitch, whose name is called to participate in the games, according to a synopsis.

In a statement shared in the Scholastic press release, Collins said, “With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume‘s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.’ The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Sunrise on the Reaping will arrive in theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’
Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is taking on an epic new project about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that Momoa will portray Ka’iana in Chief of War, a warrior who “tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century,” according to a press release.

A first-look image of Momoa as warrior Ka’iana was also released.

According to the press release for the upcoming series, Chief of War is a “passion project” for Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who are co-creators on the series and share Hawaiian heritage.

In a video he shared on his Instagram Story Monday, Momoa asked fans to check out the first look of Chief of War and gave “all my love to Hawaii.”

“I’m really excited,” he added. “It’s coming out on my birthday — I didn’t pick that either. Thank you Apple, I love you guys, this is the beginning. So thankful of all the hard work.”

A joint post from Momoa and Apple TV+ featuring the first-look image included a message from the Aquaman actor, who said that the story is “rooted in my home, my culture and my heart.”

“Hawaiian history has never been told like this,” he added.

The series includes a predominantly Polynesian cast, according to the press release.

The first two episodes of Chief of War will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård to star in ‘Mosquito Bowl’ and more
Laura Linney is set to star in the upcoming comedy series American Classic. The show, which will be for MGM+, also stars Kevin Kline and Jon Tenney. It follows a Broadway actor who has a public meltdown and must return to his hometown and the family-run theater where he first fell in love with acting. Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin co-created the show, which begins filming in summer 2025 …

Nicholas Galitzine is joining forces with Bill Skarsgård for the new film Mosquito Bowl. Deadline reports that the movie, which is being made for Netflix, is based on The New York Times bestseller The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. While the roles the actors will play are under wraps, the film is set after the Pearl Harbor attack and follows four top American football stars who set aside their love of the game to enlist in the Marines …

Lucy Hale is set to star in the film adaptation of the novel Dead Letters. Based on the 2017 book by Caite Dolan-Leach, the film will be made for Netflix, Deadline reports. Hale will also executive produce the film along with Call Her Daddy‘s Alex Cooper. The story is a whodunnit thriller that follows identical twin sisters Ava and Zelda, who will both be played by Hale …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.