In brief: ‘Lioness’ season 3 official trailer and more

In brief: ‘Lioness’ season 3 official trailer and more

The official trailer for Lioness season 3 has arrived. Paramount+ released the new trailer that features stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly. Season 3 premieres on Aug. 2 and comes from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan …

Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver and Miles Teller, is the film that will open the upcoming 64th New York Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center has announced that the James Gray-directed film will make its North American premiere in a gala debut on Sept. 25. It marks Gray’s fourth film selected for the festival, after The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z and Armageddon Time

The limited series Enigma Variations has added more to its cast. Netflix has announced that Riley Keough, Devon Terrell, Nicholas Podany and Carl Clemons-Hopkins have joined the show’s ensemble. They’re added alongside the previously announced stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alicia Vikander. Enigma Variations is based on the bestselling novel by André Aciman. It follows the story of a man who is remade by the lovers he’s had over the course of six years …

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Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers attends the 78th annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 8, 2025, in New York City. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) | Tom Blyth attends Dom Pérignon Révélations 2026 at Guggenheim Bilbao on June 4, 2026, in Bilbao, Spain. (Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Dom Perignon)

Revivals of The Sound of Music and A Few Good Men are headed to Broadway.

Both productions will make it to the Great White Way as part of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2026-27 season.

The Sound of Music revival will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in spring 2027. Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Maria von Trapp in this production of the classic musical. The role was made famous by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1965 film adaptation.

The Sound of Music originally opened on Broadway in 1959. It has not been revived since 1998. Performances start on March 23, 2027, with an opening night of April 15.

Headed to the Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall is a revival of the play A Few Good Men.

Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth are set to star in the production, with Blyth making his Broadway debut. Tony winner Michael Arden will direct the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama, which starts performances on Oct. 8 and has an opening night of Oct. 29.

Blyth took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming Broadway debut.

“broadway debut baby! back to the old stomping ground,” Blyth wrote. “You can’t handle the truth!!!”

A Few Good Men was first produced on stage in 1989. It was then adapted into the 1992 film that starred Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson and was directed by Rob Reiner.

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In brief: ‘Ella Enchanted’ TV series in development and more
In brief: ‘Ella Enchanted’ TV series in development and more

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in the Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing. She will take over the role from Mariska Hargitay, who is also set to make her Broadway debut in the production, taking over for Daniel Radcliffe May 26. Ross starts performances on July 7. Every Brilliant Thing is nominated for best revival of a play at the 2026 Tony Awards …

It seems Ella Enchanted is getting a TV series adaptation. Deadline reports that a series based on the 2004 Miramax film that starred Anne Hathaway is in development at Disney+. Hathaway is set to executive produce the show, which the outlet reports is being written by Anyone But You scribe Ilana Wolpert …

A24 has acquired the film Club Kid after it premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Jordan Firstman wrote, directed and stars in the film, which follows a washed-up party promoter who’s forced to turn his life around when he finds himself responsible for his 10-year-old son. “Bringing @jtfirstman’s CLUB KID home from Cannes,” A24 wrote in its announcement post

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Josh Hutcherson on hate from Taylor Swift fans: ‘I don’t need that energy’
Josh Hutcherson on hate from Taylor Swift fans: ‘I don’t need that energy’
Josh Hutcherson attends HBO’s ‘I Love LA’ FYC Panel at Pacific Design Center on April 19, 2026, in West Hollywood, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for HBO)

Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the Taylor Swift fans who went after him on social media.

Back in December 2025, Hutcherson appeared in an I-D interview with his I Love LA costar Jordan Firstman, in which he said, “I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not.”

Firstman then said, “A little tiny shade. She can handle a little bit of shade.”

Fans of Swift took to Hutcherson’s social media after the interview was released, with many of them pointing out that the actor attended The Eras Tour. In an interview with British GQ published on Monday, Hutcherson spoke about the response from Swift’s fans.

“I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie,'” Hutcherson said. “All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F*** him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’”

Hutcherson, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, said the whole ordeal made him want a more private lifestyle.

“I think [Taylor] is great. Her music is not my kind of music,” Hutcherson said. “That is why I don’t want to be online … I don’t need that energy.”

The actor admitted his current overexposure has made him anxious.

“Being thrust out again in the world and online in such a big way, doing a bunch of press and being on TikTok, all those things made me feel very exposed. I started to get a lot of anxiety about it,” Hutcherson said, noting he has still has insecurities. “[They] haven’t gone away. I think I’ve learned how to cope and accept that these are my genetics. This is what I have.”

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