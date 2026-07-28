In brief: ‘The Chosen’ season 6 teaser trailer and more

In brief: ‘The Chosen’ season 6 teaser trailer and more

Fans of the King of Pop will soon get to watch Michael at home. The music biopic about Michael Jackson will begin streaming on Starz on Aug. 10. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle in the film, which also features performances by Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller and Laura Harrier …

The teaser trailer for The Chosen season 6 has arrived. Prime Video shared its first trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres Nov. 15. New episodes are set to debut weekly through Dec. 6. Its season finale will arrive as a theatrical film, which is set for release on March 12, 2027. Season 6 will cover the events of Jesus’ final day through the lives of the people who loved him …

Morgan Spector has found his next role. The actor is set to star as Robert Langdon in the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of The Secret of Secrets. This new show will be based on the mystery thriller novel from bestselling author Dan Brown. Specifically, it will cover the sixth installment in his Robert Langdon series …

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‘Little House on the Prairie’ Netflix adaptation gets teaser trailer
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Netflix adaptation gets teaser trailer
The teaser key art for ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ (Netflix)

The teaser trailer for Little House on the Prairie season 1 has arrived.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new series adaptation of the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

This series transforms Wilder’s beloved, semi-autobiographical books into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

“Once upon a time, Ma and Pa and Mary and Laura left the big woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie where a new life was waiting for them,” Halsey says in the trailer. “Every day and every night was an adventure. And even though they were all alone and very small against the sky and the stars, they were happy because they were a family.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series, which Netflix renewed for season 2 back in March.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine said in a press release at the time the season 2 renewal was announced. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Little House on the Prairie will debut July 9.

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Netflix celebrates 10 years of ‘Stranger Things’
Netflix celebrates 10 years of ‘Stranger Things’
Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard on set of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

It’s been a decade since audiences were introduced to the Upside Down.

Netflix is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the debut of Stranger Things season 1. The sci-fi series premiered to the small screen on July 15, 2016. Its creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, as well as director Shawn Levy, reflected on what it means for the show to reach this milestone.

“We’re feeling so many emotions today. Nostalgic, proud, and, yeah, a little sad too, that the decade-long journey of making Stranger Things has come to an end,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. “But above all, we feel grateful — for our amazing cast, who we watched grow into wonderful human beings; for the hundreds of brilliant artists who devoted so much of themselves bringing the story to life; and for you, the fans, whose dedication, patience, and passion fueled all of us throughout the years.”

Levy said it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Stranger Things “turned our world upside down.”

“What began as a brilliant script by the Duffer Brothers, a story about four kids in a basement playing Dungeons & Dragons, became something far bigger than any of us ever imagined,” Levy continued. “One of the greatest joys of this past decade has been watching these characters, and our incredible cast, grow up alongside the fans who have made Hawkins a place they return to again and again.”

Additionally, Netflix has released a special VHS version of the first season that gives viewers the chance to experience the show as if it was on a VHS rented in 1983. Netflix has also released a 26-minute video featuring all of the show’s main cast looking back on 10 years of memories with the series.

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‘Backrooms’ crosses 0 million, becomes highest-grossing A24 film at domestic box office
‘Backrooms’ crosses $100 million, becomes highest-grossing A24 film at domestic box office
Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Backrooms.’ (A24)

Backrooms is now the highest-grossing A24 film at the domestic box office.

The Kane Parsons-directed film crossed $100 million in the North American box office on Wednesday, A24 confirmed to ABC Audio.

This makes it the studio’s first film to reach such an achievement. It surpassed the Timothée Chalamet film Marty Supreme‘s domestic total of $96 million in only six days.

According to the studio, Backrooms’ global box office number stands at $144 million as of Wednesday. This means Backrooms is close to surpassing the best picture Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s worldwide total of $148 million to become A24’s second highest grossing movie. Marty Supreme is currently A24’s highest grossing movie worldwide with a total of $191.3 million.

Backrooms opened in theaters on May 29. It brought in more than $81 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, off a $10 million budget. This made it the biggest debut in history for an original horror film, as well as the biggest debut for a first-time filmmaker on a non-franchise film. At 20 years old, Parsons is the youngest director to have a #1 film at the box office.

The horror film is based on Parsons’ popular YouTube series. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve as two people who enter a secret doorway into a maze of seemingly endless rooms.

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