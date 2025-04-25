NFL draft’s No. 1 pick Cam Ward says he expects to be Titans’ starting quarterback

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward is opening up after being selected as the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“I’m feeling great. Finally, you know, got to live out my dream for a night,” Ward told “Good Morning America” from Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the draft was held at Lambeau Field. “Excited to do with a good organization like Tennessee and I’m just ready to get to Nashville, get to know my teammates.”

Ward has come a long way from getting just one scholarship offer in high school to becoming the ACC player of the year and then the draft’s first overall pick.

“I just think it’s inspirational. It’s a long journey, you know, not only for myself, but a lot of people in this world who have to come up like I did. And, I mean, I’ve been blessed,” the 22-year-old said. “I work hard now. I got faith in God and, you know, it’s just been an awesome journey for myself and my family. And, you know, the road’s just getting started.”

Alongside Ward at the draft were his parents — mom Patrice Ward and dad Calvin Ward — two of his biggest and key supporters.

“They’ve been there since day one, since Little League, all the way to this point,” Cam Ward said. “And you know, for them to be by my side on one of the biggest days of my football career is a blessing. That’s something that not a lot of kids get. I’m honored to have them by my side every day.”

But even though he has been living at home with his parents ahead of the draft, Ward said he’s looking forward to moving into a new home in Nashville.

“I’m ready. The best thing about getting drafted — I finally get me somewhere to live now,” he said, adding, “I know a little bit about Nashville. Not too much, but, you know, that’s why I got a lot of time to learn, learn more about it. But I’m excited.”

Ward’s dog Uno will also make the big move with him to the Tennessee capital.

“I got a 130-pound rottweiler. That boy, he’s something different. I got him when I was in Washington State,” said Ward, who played for the Cougars before transferring to Miami for his final season.

Ward said he’s already looking ahead to his career with the Titans and hopes to make a lasting first impression.

“I do expect to be a starting quarterback. Which quarterback doesn’t have that confidence in themselves? So, you know, want to go out there and make plays, but at the end of the day, it’s not my decision. It’s the GM and the head coach,” he said. “I know they’re going to put myself in the best situation in the franchise. So I’m excited, you know, just learn the playbook some more and be with my teammates.”

