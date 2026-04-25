Rawls encourages prosecutor to step it up

Martinsville City Councilman Aaron Rawls said Thursday he will not seek reelection or any future office, using what he called his final press conference to criticize the handling of the legal case involving Mayor L.C. Jones.

Speaking outside City Hall, Rawls urged the special prosecutor to move the case to trial, saying residents deserve a resolution after more than a year.

His comments followed a judge’s decision reinstating Jones and allowing more time for review.

Rawls criticized the delays, called for Jones’ suspension to be reinstated, and repeated claims of misconduct that remain unproven in court, saying he has shared information with authorities.