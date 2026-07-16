RiverStreet removed after failing to raise money

Virginia has removed RiverStreet Networks from several rural broadband projects after the company failed to secure enough financing to finish construction. More than 300 million dollars had been committed across six projects, with about 139 million reported spent. In Patrick, Henry and Franklin counties, only 40 of more than 14,500 planned locations were completed. Pittsylvania County saw more progress, but thousands remain unfinished. Officials are now seeking replacement providers and trying to preserve existing fiber and equipment.

(Photo: by RiverStreet, fiber installation in Pittsylvania County)