Sandra Oh in talks to join Matt Damon in new film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Sandra Oh in talks to join Matt Damon in new film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors
Sandra Oh attends the 2025 Gold Gala x Genesis Motor America at The Music Center on May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Genesis Motor America)

Sandra Oh is in talks to team up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The actress is being eyed to star opposite Matt Damon in Universal Pictures’ upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has learned.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Damon replaced Ryan Gosling in the project back in May. Gosling was announced to star in the film in March, although he dropped out of the project in April due to scheduling reasons.

This upcoming event film marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best supporting actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures.

The currently untitled film will release in theaters on Nov. 29, 2027.

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Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

A brand-new look at The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. To celebrate, there is a new spot that shows off even more about the upcoming movie.

Set to Madonna’s song “Vogue,” the teaser finds Meryl Streep back as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. She knocks impatiently on a hotel room door that belongs to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

“Pull yourself together, we have work to do. And by we, I mean you,” Miranda says to Andy.

Later in the trailer, Miranda sits at the head of a table in a board room meeting.

“And the models were encouraged to mill around like starving goats in the parking lot of a methadone clinic in New Jersey?” Miranda says. When someone in the room clears their throat in discomfort, Miranda continues, “What? What am I not allowed to say? Methadone? New Jersey?”

This teaser comes almost 20 years after Streep and Hathaway made their turns as the iconic characters in the original 2006 film. Joining them in the sequel are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who reprise their roles as Emily and Nigel.

Also returning are Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who will once again play the characters Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel from a script by the writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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Josh Duhamel series ‘Ransom Canyon’ gets season 2 Netflix release date
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Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in ‘Ransom Canyon’ season 2. (Netflix)

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Netflix has announced that the second season of its Western drama series will debut to the streaming service on July 23.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly once again star in the new season of the series, which is set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country. The show follows the lives of the families who live in the small, interconnected town where everybody knows everyone else’s business.

Season 2 starts with a six-month time jump after the events of season 1. It finds “Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City,” according to its official synopsis. “Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.”

April Blair serves as the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Ransom Canyon. Season 2 will consist of eight brand-new episodes.

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