Standoff ends without injury in Patrick County

A 72-year-old Patrick Springs man was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long standoff following a report of shots fired, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Curtis Harold McBride is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators said two occupied homes were struck by gunfire, including one where a shot landed near a sleeping 3-year-old child. McBride was taken into custody after deputies used an armored vehicle to breach his home. Two rifles were recovered, and additional charges are expected.