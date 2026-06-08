Trump, Mamdani slated to cheer on Knicks during finals game in New York

Trump, Mamdani slated to cheer on Knicks during finals game in New York
In this Nov. 21, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Madison Square Garden is set to be filled to the brim Monday night with passionate Knicks fans decked out in their orange and blue pride, but eyes may be on what two of the most powerful New Yorkers will be doing during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have said they will be attending the game and cheering on the Knicks as they seek another win in the best-of-seven series.

Trump, who has sat courtside at many Knicks games before being elected president, said he was personally invited by Jim Dolan, the team’s owner and longtime friend of the president.

“They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for Jim because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team,” Trump told reporters Thursday.

It’s highly unlikely that if Trump attends, he will be sitting courtside due to security concerns, and it’s not known who he will be seated with.

The president isn’t expected to be the only major elected official in the “World’s Most Famous Arena” during tip-off, as Mamdani revealed Thursday he will be attending the game.

“I’m paying for my own ticket,” the mayor said in an interview with radio station 1010 Wins Friday.

Trump and Mamdani have had personal meetings at the White House ever since the Democratic Socialist won the 2025 mayoral election.

However, Mamdani indicated on Thursday that he will be “in a very different section of the stadium” than the president during the game. He has dodged several questions about whether he will meet with Trump during his trip to New York.

“If I do see him, I will let him know what I’ve said time and again, which is we’re excited to welcome anyone and everyone who’s rooting for the Knicks,” Mamdani told 1010 Wins Friday.

The mayor had previously watched the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 21 and was seated high up in the cheaper seats along with city public advocate Jumaane Williams.

Their attendance was unannounced before the game.

Mamdani indicated that once again he would not be in the best seats in the Garden for Monday’s matchup.

“I can tell you that I won’t be courtside or in a suite, but I can’t wait to see the game,” he told the radio station.

Mamdani has been vocally critical of the Trump administration’s policy on immigration, government cuts and threats to cut funding to Democratic run states and cities.

During the election, Trump vocally decried Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and warning that New York would be in a worse place under his leadership.

The president’s tone changed on Nov. 21, when Mamdani met with Trump in the Oval Office and they emerged with a much more amicable relationship.

“I think this mayor could do some things that are going to be really great,” Trump said in a news conference after the meeting, where he smiled, shook Mamdani’s hand and even patted him on the back.

The mayor and president met another time in the winter and Mamdani has said he has spoken to Trump on the phone numerous times about matters to the city.

Mamdani has maintained his opposition to many of the president’s policies but has maintained he is open to working with him to help New Yorkers, especially when it comes to driving down housing costs.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Man dead, woman critically injured after home explosion in attempted murder-suicide
Man dead, woman critically injured after home explosion in attempted murder-suicide
A man is dead and a woman is injured after a house exploded in Michigan in an attempted murder-suicide, in Kent County, Michigan, on May 26, 2026. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

(PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — A man is dead and a woman was critically injured after a home exploded in Plainfield Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The home was completely destroyed with debris on fire when deputies and fire personnel responded to the scene after nearly 50 calls reported an explosion and house fire around 4 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

“The fire was intentionally set, we believe, by the husband at this point, intending to be a murder-suicide at the residence,” Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir told reporters.

Officials have not released the names of the man and woman in the explosion, but said they believe “the husband” set the fire, Muir said. The woman was associated with the address, according to authorities.

Two neighbors — a teenager who lived next door and another man who lived nearby — pulled the injured woman from the home after the explosion, according to the sheriff’s office. She was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are very proud of them for stepping up and helping someone in need during an extremely dangerous situation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Without their actions, it is likely she would have perished in the fire. She has some significant medical-related issues right now and we are hoping for a recovery,” Muir said.

Hours later, a dead man, believed to be the person registered to the address, was found at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators preliminarily believe a source of natural gas was released in the basement and used to start the fire, Alpine Township Fire Chief Jeremy Kelly said.

Investigators believe the explosion was a “domestic-related situation at the home,” Muir told reporters.

There are no concerns of any gas leaks or other home explosions in the area, Muir said.

“We want to relay to the family affected by this our deepest sorrows for having to deal with a situation so tragic,” Muir said. 

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Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty to charges in Minnesota church incident
Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty to charges in Minnesota church incident
Journalist Don Lemon arrives with his legal team for an arraignment hearing at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on February 13, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(ST. PAUL, Minn.) — Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal civil rights charges in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church.

Lemon appeared in federal court in St. Paul before Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko, following his arrest in Los Angeles last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Baby girl found abandoned in stroller in Times Square, search underway for father
Baby girl found abandoned in stroller in Times Square, search underway for father
A general view of Times Square on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A baby girl was found abandoned in a stroller in New York City’s Times Square, and a search is underway for the child’s father, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an abandoned baby by West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The 1-year-old girl was found in a stroller conscious and alert and appeared to be unharmed, authorities said.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are searching for the baby’s father, who police say may have taken the girl during a dispute with the child’s mother and was the last person seen with her.

Police said the father knocked the stroller over onto the sidewalk in Times Square and ran away. He is being sought for child abandonment and custodial interference, authorities said.

The father is believed to be homeless and is known to hang around the Times Square area often, authorities said.

Police are pulling surveillance cameras in the area to try to retrace his steps.

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