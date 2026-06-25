‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ director Leah McKendrick on those Taylor Swift needle drops

‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ director Leah McKendrick on those Taylor Swift needle drops
Zoey Deutch as Jill and Nick Robinson as Wes in ‘Voicemails for Isabelle.’ (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Voicemails for Isabelle, which became the #1 movie on Netflix the first weekend it was released, has a musical pedigree. The score was co-composed by Este Haim of the group HAIM, and it features several big pop music needle drops, including Taylor Swift’s “Marjorie,” from Evermore, and “New Year’s Day,” from Reputation.

Director Leah McKendrick, who identifies as a “hardcore Swiftie,” told ABC Audio that she was thrilled to be able to use the songs in the film. “I love Taylor. She’s the poet of our time. She’s the Shakespeare of our times, the voice of our generation,” she said.

“I think we can all really connect with this wistful little girl that became a woman, who has experienced the full spectrum of love and heartbreak and articulates it so gorgeously in a way that is accessible and, simultaneously poetry,” she continued, adding, “She amazes me. … I want Taylor Swift’s songs in all my movies.”

“Marjorie” is used to soundtrack a pivotal moment in the film when Jill, played by Zoey Deutch, is grieving for her younger sister Isabelle, who passed away. “New Year’s Day” is heard when Jill’s love interest Wes, played by Nick Robinson, is missing her. 

“In my mind, we have this girl who’s yearning, longing, grieving, and we have the perfect song: ‘Marjorie’ just feels so right,” said McKendrick. “But by the end, he’s the one longing, yearning, grieving — listening to Taylor Swift.”

At first, McKendrick wasn’t sure if the production would be able to afford not two Taylor Swift songs. But, she said, “Netflix really understood … [that] [m]y music is my everything. It’s part of my process. It’s a part of what I want to deliver to my audience. It will always be banger after banger in all of my movies. I own that.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The official trailer for The Four Seasons season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new trailer for the show’s second season on Monday. Created and written by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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What Remains follows what happens to Detective Elise Sutton (Washington) after she takes the life of a disturbed man in the line of duty.

Detective Sutton, who is known as “a devoted wife, loving mother, and cold case specialist — reels from the guilt of her actions,” according to the show’s official logline. “To convince herself that she did the right thing, she makes contact with a mysterious man that she saved that day, only to discover that he’s not at all what he seems. She’s soon caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, following the clues he leaves for her and realizing that the only person who can stop him…is her.”

A Million Little Things‘ Chris Luccy is set to write the adaptation while McG will direct it. Both are set to executive produce. The series hails from 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.