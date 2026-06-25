Tom Holland calls Zendaya by this unexpected name on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ carpet

Tom Holland calls Zendaya by this unexpected name on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ carpet
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Rome premiere evening photocall at Ponte Sant’Angelo on June 23, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Franco Origlia/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tom Holland referred to his wife, Zendaya, by an unexpected name at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome.

While the pair were talking to different reporters on the red carpet at the premiere, Holland called out to Zendaya to ask her a question, as seen in a video shared by People.

“Maree!” Holland shouted, to which Zendaya responded back, “Yeah?”

Holland then asked her where they were going after the premiere, to which she said, “Giolitti’s.” Zendaya added more context to the reporter she was speaking with, telling them, “That’s where I’m going after this.”

Zendaya’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, meaning Holland used one of her middle names to refer to her on the carpet.

Holland also posted photos of him and Zendaya at the premiere to his Instagram on Tuesday.

The first photo in his carousel is a black-and-white picture of him and Zendaya walking hand-in-hand across the Ponte Sant’Angelo in Rome. Zendaya is dressed in a vintage Giorgio Armani web dress.

The second photo was taken in color and features the couple looking up at the sky as a Spider-Man: Brand New Day graphic is displayed on Castel Sant’Angelo behind them. Many other black-and-white and color photos follow in the rest of Holland’s post.

“When in Rome! Spider-Man Brand New Day,” Holland captioned the carousel.

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Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations
Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations
2026 Tony Awards. (CBS/Paramount+)

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Nathan Lane and Rose Byrne are among the nominees for the 79th Tony Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday, with the awards ceremony set to take place Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Radcliffe and Lane are nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play, along with John Lithgow, Mark Strong and Will Harrison.

Evans is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical alongside Nicholas Christopher, Joshua Henry, Sam Tutty and Brandon Uranowitz.

Byrne, who was also an Oscar nominee this year for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play alongside her Fallen Angels costar Kelli O’Hara, who is now a nine-time Tony nominee.

Other nominees in the category include Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Lesley Manville.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, meanwhile, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical along with Sara Chase, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts.

Music superstar Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards for the first time on June 7.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sarah Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road

Best musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus

Best revival of a musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

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Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report
Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report
Kristin Davis attends the ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 photocall at Hotel Napoleon on May 29, 2025, in Paris, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Tig Notaro attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Kristin Davis and Tig Notaro are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, Deadline reports. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus‘ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film, as well as Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon. Production will begin on the picture in June.

ABC Audio has reached out to 20th Century Studios for confirmation.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ gets premiere date, teaser trailer
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ gets premiere date, teaser trailer
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in the second episode of ‘Dutton Ranch’ season 1. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

We now know when fans of the Yellowstone franchise can visit the Dutton Ranch.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff TV series. Dutton Ranch will premiere its first two episodes to the streaming service on May 15. It stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning to their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Also starring in the series are Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. The rest of the cast includes Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

The minute-long teaser trailer shows off the tensions at play in this new show.

“A legacy is a beautiful thing,” Beth Dutton tells Bening’s character, Beulah Jackson, in the trailer. “But only if it survives.

Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip, who “are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” according to a press release. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

As Beth and Rip fight to build their future far away from Yellowstone and all its ghosts, “they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul,” an official synopsis reads.

Chad Feehan serves as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

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