‘X-Men’ actor Tyler Mane reveals breast cancer diagnosis, puts spotlight on rare cases in men

‘X-Men’ actor Tyler Mane reveals breast cancer diagnosis, puts spotlight on rare cases in men
In this July 22, 2024, file photo, Tyler Mane attends the world premiere of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ at Lincoln Center in New York. (Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

X-Men actor Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mane, best known for playing Sabretooth in X-Men as well as in Deadpool & Wolverine, shared his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on social media.

“I have some bad news. I start chemotherapy today,” Mane said, adding in the video’s caption that he was diagnosed with breast cancer, calling it “super rare.”

Mane did not share further details about his diagnosis or treatment.

ABC News has reached out to the actor for comment.

In his post, Mane said he hopes to raise awareness about breast cancer in men, saying that he “wants to change” the reality that the condition is “rarely talked about.”

In the United States, around one out of every 100 breast cancer diagnoses is found in a man, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Like a woman, a man’s risk of breast cancer is increased if they have either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

Other risk factors for breast cancer in men include being over the age of 50, a family history of breast cancer, obesity, exposure to hormone and radiation therapy treatments, liver disease and certain conditions that affect the testicles, according to the CDC.

There are currently no screening recommendations for breast cancer screening in men.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women between ages 40 and 74 who are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years.

The symptoms of breast cancer in men include abnormalities around the breast area, including a lump or swelling, redness or flaky skin, nipple discharge and pain in the nipple area, according to the CDC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Chase Infiniti, Rowan Blanchard and more appear in ‘The Testaments’ trailer
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‘The Testaments’ key art. (Courtesy of Hulu)

A new story in Gilead is unfolding soon.

Nearly a year after June Osborn’s story in The Handmaid’s Tale series reached its conclusion, a new chapter of Gilead’s story will be told in The Testaments, a series also based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name.

Good Morning America was the first to debut the star-studded trailer Thursday.

The trailer introduces audiences to Agnes McKenzie (Chase Infiniti), who sets the scene: A dollhouse mirroring what it’s like in Gilead, the fictional totalitarian theocratic regime that was introduced in The Handmaid’s Tale, which has replaced the United States and is structured around strict gender roles and religion.

“Some dolls were always busy,” Infiniti begins. “Others were always doing the important work. There is a little girl doll, that’s me.”

As clips of Infiniti in purple uniform appear with other girls in purple uniform, she says, “Back then, we still believed in this world.”

“I guess it’s easier to accept a story than believe that the people around you are monsters,” Infiniti adds as a clip of her and her friends appear to be introduced to the atrocities of Gilead for the first time.

According to a synopsis, The Testaments serves as an “evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale.” It’s a coming-of-age story following the young women as they navigate the halls of Aunt Lydia’s (Ann Dowd) preparatory school for future wives.

The show also stars Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti and Mabel Li.

Atwood’s book, which was released in 2019, served as a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale and was set 15 years after June’s story. 

Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June Osborne/Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale, serves as a co-executive producer with showrunner Bruce Miller.

The Testaments premieres on Hulu on April 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

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In brief: ‘Every Year After’ trailer, and more
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Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its upcoming romance series, Every Year After, based on the bestselling book Every Summer After by author Carley Fortune. The series, starring Saltburn’s Sadie Soverall and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Matt Cornett, tells the love story of two friends, Percy and Sam, over the course of six years and one week in the lakeside town of Barry’s Bay. The eight-episode season premieres June 10 …

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Jodie Comer to star in Damon Lindeloff’s new HBO series, ‘The Chain’
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Jodie Comer attends The 2025 Fashion Awards presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 1, 2025, in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Jodie Comer is the first link in The Chain.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming HBO series The Chain from creator Damon Lindelof. Comer will play Rachel in the limited series, which is based on the bestselling book by Adrian McKinty.

Comer’s casting was announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Meet Rachel,” the caption reads. “Jodie Comer stars in #TheChain, the new Damon Lindelof limited series based off the book by Adrian McKinty.”

McKinty’s 2019 book follows a suburban mom, named Rachel, who has to consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped. While details on the show are being kept under wraps, a press release from HBO says Lindelof is “expanding the mythology of McKinty’s award-winning thriller.”

HBO ordered The Chain back in January. At the time it was announced, Lindelof said, “From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself.”

He continued, “I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination.”

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