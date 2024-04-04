Thursday, April 4, 2024
Entertainment

Agents of the Dark Side rise in trailer to animated ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’

On Thursday, Lucasfilm dropped the trailer to Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a six-chapter collection of animated shorts that will drop on Disney+ on May 4, Star Wars Day.

The flip-side of the streaming service’s Tales of the Jedi, the trailer shows the rise in power of Morgan Elsbeth, played in live-action and voiced here by Diana Lee Inosanto; she played the witchy arms dealing mastermind character in live-action form in both The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Also revealed is the fall of one-time Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee: The trailer shows the one-time heroine training to become one of Darth Vader’s feared Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.

In fact, the man in black himself makes another trademark dramatic entrance at the end of the trailer, as his new enforcers, including the former Jedi, kneel before him. 

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

