Friday, April 19, 2024
Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and more nominated for the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

On Friday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Among this year’s nominees were Tamron Hall, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson for their eponymous chat shows, as well as Whoopi Goldberg and the other ladies of ABC’s The View. And of course, in the Drama category, cast members from classic soaps like The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives

Incidentally, after winning everything and an Oscar for Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr.‘s Max series Downey’s Dream Cars scored a nom in the Lifestyle Programs category.

Projects starring Zooey Deschanel and Selena Gomez — respectively, What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel on Max and Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays on Food Network — were recognized in the Culinary Programs category.

All of the nominees can be found here. The Daytime Emmy Awards will air June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump hush money trial live updates: Full jury panel now selected
Kenan Thompson credits losing it during rehearsal for keeping his cool during 'SNL' Beavis and Butt-Head skit
