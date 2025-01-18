Arrest made in stabbing death

On September 22, 2024, Martinsville Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Mountain Road. At the apartment, they found James Carmichael, 69, to be suffering from an apparent knife wound to the chest. Carmichael lost consciousness and died at the scene.

Investigators processed the scene, collected evidence, and interviewed witnesses. The investigation resulted in First Degree Murder charges being placed against Sherri McGregor, 56-year-old female, of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

McGregor was arrested on January 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, by agents of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and the Martinsville Police Department. McGregor was held without bond pending extradition.

The incident continues to be under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.