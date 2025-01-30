Blackberry native wins Jack Dalton Award

The Henry County Board of Supervisors presented Clifford Stone with the 2024 Jack Dalton Community Service Award during its Jan. 28 meeting.

Stone, a resident of the Blackberry District, was recognized for his long history of volunteer service to the Bassett community.

“This prestigious award is a tribute to the legacy of Mr. Jack Dalton, whose exemplary public service set a standard of commitment and selflessness that continues to inspire our community,” said Chairman Jim Adams. “Mr. Stone’s tireless dedication to improving the lives of others, from his leadership with local organizations to his involvement in community projects, embodies the spirit of service that this award was created to recognize. We thank Mr. Stone for his invaluable contributions to Henry County and encourage all of our citizens to follow his example of giving back for the betterment of our community.”

Throughout his life, Stone has been volunteered with the Sanville Ruritan Club, the Bassett Area Jaycees, Bassett Kiwanis, the Martinsville Moose Lodge #2003, the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Adult Day Care Board, and the Clean Community Commission. Stone is also a founding member of the Greater Bassett Area Community Inc., a local non-profit organization, and has served as its Treasurer and financial advisor since its inception. During the calendar year, Stone was instrumental in organizing Street Light Sponsor Project, Beautification of Fairystone Park Highway, Rhythms by the River Family events, and the Highway 57 Cruise-In.

The Jack Dalton Community Service Award is named in honor of Jack Dalton, who served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and who was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death on May 24, 2000.

The award is the most prestigious honor bestowed by the Board of Supervisors and annually goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service.