Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes 1st American pope

(VATICAN CITY) — The temporary chimney atop the Sistine Chapel released a plume of white smoke on Thursday, signaling that the 133 cardinals working inside had reached a two-thirds majority to elect a new pope for the Catholic Church.
American cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the choice to replace Pope Francis.
Bells at St. Peter’s Basilica rang and crowds cheered as the white smoke billowed from the chimney.
The new leader of the Catholic Church was chosen amid the third round of conclave voting.
(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis’ “overall condition remains stable within his complex medical situation and the prognosis remains reserved,” the Vatican said Friday.
The pope “spent about 20 minutes in prayer in his chapel on the 10th floor apartment and the rest of the day alternated between rest, physiotherapy, prayer and a bit of work,” the Vatican said.
He continues to use “high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night as he has done these past days,” according to the Vatican.
The pope “had a tranquil night and woke shortly after 8 a.m.” on Friday morning, the Vatican said, coming a day after he made his first public comments since being hospitalized on Feb. 14.
The 88-year-old pope “remained stable compared to previous days” and did not have “episodes of respiratory insufficiency” on Thursday, his 21st day in the hospital, the Vatican said in its evening update.
While Friday marks his 22nd consecutive day in hospital, the pontiff offered up hope on Thursday in the form of his first public comments since being hospitalized.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you,” the pope said in a recorded statement made in Spanish. The statement was played at the start of the rosary in St. Peter’s Square.
The pope “continued with respiratory and motor physiotherapy with benefit,” the Vatican press office, the Holy See, said Thursday in its evening update. “Hemodynamic parameters and blood tests remained stable. He did not present fever.”
“The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as reserved,” the Vatican said.
The Vatican said that, “in view of the stability of the clinical picture,” it won’t provide another medical update on the pope until Saturday.
Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
(LONDON) — All eyes are on Vatican City Tuesday with just over a day to go until the start of the papal conclave to elect the 267th pope.
The 12th and last general congregation is taking place Tuesday morning and is expected to last until around 1 p.m. local time.
A total of 170 cardinals from around the world have already arrived in Vatican City following the death of Pope Francis, with many of them listening to approximately 20 interventions, or speeches, focusing on themes of major pastoral and ecclesial relevance as well as some time devoted to the question of ethnicism within the church and in society on Monday evening.
Migration was also discussed, recognizing migrants as a gift for the Church, but also highlighting the urgency of accompanying them and supporting their faith in contexts of mobility and change.
The ongoing wars around the world were referred on several occasions during Monday evening’s general congregation, with tones often marked by direct testimonies from cardinals who come from the regions affected by conflicts.
The discussion subsequently returned to the subject of the path of the Synod on synodality, seen as a concrete expression of an ecclesiology of communion, in which everyone is called to participate, listen and discern together.
Meanwhile, the cardinals also reaffirmed their commitment and responsibility to support the new Pope, called to be a true pastor, a guide who knows how to go beyond the confines of the Catholic Church alone, promoting dialogue and building relationships with other religious and cultural worlds.
In total, 133 cardinals will be voting during this conclave, the most electors ever, with 108 of them being appointed by Pope Francis. Ten are from the United States.
All of the cardinals will take an oath of secrecy before beginning to vote twice daily, two times in the morning and two times in the evening and will continue voting until two-thirds of the cardinals have agreed on a pope.
Their cell phones will also be taken away at the start of the conclave at Santa Marta and will be returned to them after the election of the new pope.
The ballots are burned after each vote and the smoke will emanate from the chimney that is being built on top of the Sistine Chapel. Black smoke means a majority has not been reached and the voting will continue. White smoke means a new holy leader of the Roman Catholic Church has been confirmed.
(LONDON) — India claimed on Thursday morning to have intercepted “drones and missiles” fired by Pakistan at a several military targets throughout northern and western India, saying the overnight attack amounted to a bid by Pakistan to “escalate” the conflict between the two countries.
India also said it targeted Pakistani sites, including a Pakistani air defense system at Lahore, which it said it destroyed.
“Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan,” the Indian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. “Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan.”
India on Tuesday and Wednesday launched aerial attacks on Pakistan, about two weeks after a deadly terror attack in the disputed Kashmir region. India blamed Pakistan for that militant attack, the Pahalgam incident, which left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir. Pakistan denied involvement.
At least 16 people have been killed in India, the defense ministry said on Thursday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened on Thursday a meeting of his secretaries to discuss “national preparedness,” a high-level defense discussion that came as his Pakistani counterpart declared that Pakistan had “once again proven its superiority over its enemy.”
The Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday praised the actions of his country’s military over the last few days.
“I salute the heads of all three armed forces and every brave soldier,” Sharif said, according to his office. “The 240 million people of Pakistan are proud of their armed forces.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.