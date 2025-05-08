Dakota Johnson romances Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in new ‘Materialists’ trailer

Dakota Johnson romances Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in new ‘Materialists’ trailer
A24

Dakota Johnson has her heart pulled between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in the new trailer for Materialists.

A24 released the second official trailer for the film on Thursday. It features the classic movie trailer voice-over that was a staple of films of a different era.

In the trailer, Johnson stars as Lucy, an ambitious New York City-based matchmaker who is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

Set to a cover of Madonna‘s “Material Girl,” we watch Lucy celebrate one of her clients getting married to the person she set them up with.

Although Lucy is skilled at helping people find their perfect partner, she seemingly can’t figure out her own love life.

Then she meets Pascal’s Harry at a fancy event. “You’re the matchmaker. You must know a lot about love,” Harry says to Lucy in the trailer.

“I know about dating,” she responds. “I’m probably not somebody you’d wanna date. Because the next person I date, I’m gonna marry.”

“Are you hitting on me?” Harry responds, as Lucy’s ex-boyfriend John, played by Evans, watches the interaction from afar.

Academy Award nominee Celine Song wrote and directed the film, which was partly inspired by her time working as a matchmaker.

Materialists arrives in theaters on June 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more
In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more

We now have the premiere date for season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. MTV has announced that the reality show will return for its next season on May 29. This time around, the gang is celebrating 15 years since they spent their first summer together in the original house in Seaside Heights …

Clean Slate has been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline confirmed the cancellation news in a guest column penned by stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace as well as creator Dan Ewen. The show was the final completed project that involved TV legend Norman Lear

Conan O’Brien Must Go has a season 2 premiere date. The second season of the travel show will debut May 8 on Max. The streaming service released an official trailer along with the premiere date announcement. The series follows O’Brien as he explores local cultures from across the world and connects with fans he first met on his podcast …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: The winners
Oscars 2025: The winners
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

Anora was the night’s big winner, taking home five Oscars including best picture, best director for Sean Baker and best actress for Mikey Madison.

Here are the winners:

Best supporting actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best animated short film
In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best animated feature film
Flow

Best costume design
Wicked, Paul Tazewell  

Best original screenplay
Anora, Sean Baker

Best adapted screenplay
Conclave, Peter Straughan

Best costume design
Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Best makeup and hairstyling
The Substance

Best film editing
Anora, Sean Baker

Best supporting actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best production design
Wicked

Best original song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

Best documentary short film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best documentary feature film
No Other Land

Best sound
Dune: Part Two

Best visual effects
Dune: Part Two

Best live action short film
I’m Not a Robot

Best original score
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Best international feature film
I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Best cinematography
The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best director
Sean Baker, Anora

Best actress
Mikey Madison, Anora

Best picture
Anora

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Wedding Banquet’ reimagines a ’90s queer classic
‘The Wedding Banquet’ reimagines a ’90s queer classic
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The new movie The Wedding Banquet may share a name with Ang Lee’s queer romantic comedy from the 1990s, but director Andrew Ahn says it isn’t a direct remake.

“I think the term that we’ve landed on is ‘reimagining,’” Ahn tells ABC Audio.

The original The Wedding Banquet tells the story of a gay man who stages an elaborate wedding to a woman in an effort to fool his traditional Taiwanese parents. Ahn says he wanted to preserve Lee’s “themes and storytelling philosophy,” while updating it all for a modern, queer audience.

“We were given the freedom to really create our own characters independently of that original film. And I think that it really helped make this version its own beautiful thing,” says star Kelly Marie Tran.

Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone plays Tran’s partner and says she was drawn to the project because it was a departure from her recent dramatic roles.

“I feel like when you’re doing comedy, when you’re doing ensemble, when you have a ball to keep in the air, that’s where you see the work happen, that’s where you get to see character happen,” Gladstone says.

Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang similarly found himself playing against type, but the comedian says he felt at ease.

“Everyone here on this cast has been so patient with me. Andrew [Ahn] is obviously so nurturing as a director,” says Yang.

Ahn says the original The Wedding Banquet was the first gay film he ever saw. He hopes the new version can provide comfort to the queer community in an uncertain time.

“I think that there’s a lot being done to dismantle queer family, [which] is very scary. I wish that we were in better times,” says Ahn. “My hope is that this film can offer audiences a sense of safety, a sense of celebration and a sense of community.”

The Wedding Banquet hits theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.