College student allegedly plotted ‘mass casualty attack’ targeting Jews

College student allegedly plotted ‘mass casualty attack’ targeting Jews
Alexandria Sheriff’s Office

(VIRGINIA) — A Virginia college student is accused of plotting a “mass casualty attack” on the Consulate General of Israel in New York, according to court records.

The FBI arrested Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan, 18, a student at George Mason University, this week in connection with the alleged plot targeting Jews, court records show.

The case began in May, when the Fairfax County Police Department informed the agency of an anonymous tip reporting an X account that engaged in “radical and terrorist-leaning behavior,” according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest warrant filed against Hassan in U.S. District Court in Virginia.

The account, which the FBI says it linked to Hassan, made posts in support of ISIS and al-Qaeda, according to the affidavit. Investigators say they also linked two other radical X accounts to Hassan, according to the affidavit.

An undercover FBI informant engaged with Hassan on one of the suspect’s X accounts in August, and the two communicated through various platforms for several months after the source pledged loyalty to Hassan, according to the affidavit.

Hassan was allegedly careful about covering his digital tracks, telling the informant that he “cannot be caught giving instructions about attack planning” because he “believed he was already being watched due to his past,” the affidavit stated. He was previously interviewed by the FBI in 2022 in part due to his “support for ISIS online,” according to the affidavit.

Hassan discussed with the source “how to travel to join ISIS” and shared ISIS propaganda, before allegedly recruiting the source in October to “conduct a mass casualty attack,” according to the affidavit.

Hassan allegedly sent the source a “pro-ISIS video that called for the killing of Jews” in mid-November, and in the ensuing weeks instructions on “how to prepare a martyrdom video” and bomb-making, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly picked the Consulate General of Israel as a target and continued to provide the source with support “regarding the manufacture and use of an explosive device and the planned attack,” the affidavit stated.

He also allegedly discussed conducting the attack with a firearm and provided instructions on how to buy a rifle to avoid being tracked down by authorities after the attack, according to the affidavit.

Hassan allegedly directed the source to make a video before the attack for ISIS media, and that if not martyred the source “will be famous,” according to the affidavit. He also allegedly instructed the source to livestream the attack so that he could “distribute it to the ISIS media department,” and discussed how to flee the country following the attack, according to the affidavit.

Hassan was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the distribution of information relating to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction in furtherance of the commission of a federal crime of violence, court records show.

ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

The suspect, a national of Egypt living in Falls Church, Virginia, was in removal proceedings with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the affidavit.

He did not live on campus at George Mason University and was barred from university property following his arrest, the school said.

“George Mason University continues to take enhanced precautions to maintain a safe and secure university community in light of the recent FBI arrest of one of its students,” the school said in a statement. “As criminal proceedings progress, the university will take appropriate action on student code of conduct violations.”

Hassan remains in custody at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News. He has not yet entered a plea, court records show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Secret Service fires shots near Janet Yellen’s home, no one hurt
Secret Service fires shots near Janet Yellen’s home, no one hurt
Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) A U.S. Secret Service agent fired shots near the home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen early Tuesday morning after a confrontation with occupants in a vehicle near her residence.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an agent working in the vicinity of Yellen’s home “observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car’s occupants,” the Secret Service said.

The agent fired their weapon, but there is no indication the gunfire struck anyone, the Secret Service said.

The car’s occupants fled the scene, and local police are now looking for them.

“There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed,” the Secret Service said.

The incident is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect in custody following spate of stabbing attacks in Seattle: Police
Suspect in custody following spate of stabbing attacks in Seattle: Police
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — Five people were stabbed in Seattle on Friday, marking the latest incident in a string of stabbings over the past two days in the same area, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody following Friday’s stabbing attack, which appeared to be random, Seattle Police Deputy Chief Eric Barden told reporters at a press briefing.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is believed to be linked to several of the recent stabbing incidents, police said.

The latest stabbing incident occurred Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street, in the Chinatown-International District, Seattle police said.

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital in various conditions, including one who still had a knife in them, Barden said. A fifth victim was treated and released at the scene, police said.

A man matching a description given by witnesses was located nearby and arrested without incident, Barden said. A weapon was also recovered near the suspect, he said.

“This is a horrific tragedy, a mass casualty event,” Barden said.

In addition to the five victims in this incident, five other people have been stabbed in the area in a roughly 38-hour period, according to Seattle police.

The suspect is believed to be linked to four of those stabbings, while one is still being investigated, police said.

The first incident occurred early Thursday, in which a 52-year-old woman was stabbed eight times, police said.

Three other stabbing incidents involving male victims occurred on Thursday, police said. Two of the victims were stabbed multiple times. The other victim told police the assailant tried to stab him in the chest but he managed to block the assault, though sustained a cut to his hand, police said. The victim’s cellphone was also stolen, police said.

Another stabbing occurred early Friday, where a victim was found bleeding “heavily from the neck” and transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Barden said that beyond the robbery incident, the stabbings appeared to be “just random attacks.”

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults. That is an aberration. That is not at all the norm,” Barden said. “With a suspect in custody, I think we are returned to normal.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Teen suspect in deadly Wisconsin school attack points to rarity of female shooters
Teen suspect in deadly Wisconsin school attack points to rarity of female shooters
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MADISON, Wis.) — The 15-year-old girl alleged to have shot seven victims, two fatally, in an attack on Monday at a Wisconsin Christian school marks the rare occurrence of a female school shooter, according to data from the FBI and U.S. Secret Service.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison as Natalie Rupnow, a student at the school who went by the name Samantha.

After allegedly killing a teacher and a classmate, and leaving five others injured, including two students in critical condition, Rupnow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

“It’s a very sad but a rare thing to have a female school shooter,” said Don Mihalek, a retired senior special agent for the Secret Service and an ABC News contributor. “Historically, and the studies show, that typically it’s a white male student or former student that ends up committing these acts of violence in schools.”

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) studied 41 incidents of targeted school violence incidents between 2008 and 2017, including those where no one was injured, and found that 83% of the suspects were male and 17% were female.

Another study by the FBI found that of the 49 shooters involved in 48 active shooting incidents in the United States in 2023, 98% were male.

Among the perpetrators who committed school shootings in 2023 was 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who killed three students and three staff members at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where authorities said she was once a student. Hale owned seven firearms, including three used in the shooting at the private school, according to police. Officials said that Hale was being treated for an unspecified emotional disorder. Hale was killed on the scene by two officers.

A police spokesperson told ABC News that Hale was assigned female at birth and pointed to a social media account linked to Hale that included the use of the pronouns he/him.

An FBI review of 345 suspects involved in 333 active shooting incidents between 2000 and 2019, including 62 that occurred in educational environments, 332 were male and 13 were female.

The Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks all shootings in the United States, found that of the 805 school shooting incidents since 2012, 157 involved female “participants.”

The National Center for Education Statistics also found that 94% of the active shooters in education settings between 2000 and 2022 were male.

Madison police investigators have not yet suggested a motive for Monday’s school shooting nor have they said whether the victims were specifically targeted.

The suspect’s parents are cooperating with the investigation, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told ABC News.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade attend the Christian school. Police said the shooting was contained to “a classroom in a study hall full of students from multiple grade levels.”

Police have also yet to say where the suspect got her hands on the handgun used in the shooting.

“In almost all of these situations, the students that have access to weapons have generally accessed them from parents, family,” Mihalek said.

Mihalek said one of the few female active shooters in recent years that he could recall was Portia Odufuwa, then 37, who opened fire inside Dallas’ Love Field Airport in 2022 before she was shot and wounded by police. No one else was injured in the shooting and Odufuwa was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2023 on charges of aggravated assault.

Other female active shooters include Jennifer San Marco, a former U.S. Postal employee who in January 2006 shot and killed six people at a mail processing and distribution center near Santa Barbara, California, after killing her neighbor, according to police. San Marco died from suicide.

In 2015, Tashfeen Malik, 29, and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, who had both pledged support for ISIS, fatally shot 14 people at a December 2015 holiday party in San Bernardino, California. Malik and Farook were killed in a shootout with police.

Mihalek said investigators are likely combing through the social media footprint of the suspect in the Wisconsin school shooting as they search for a motive.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff on social media that is creating these mental health crises within kids, especially girls,” Mihalek said. “Now, instead of finding your self-worth in good grades, doing well on a sports team, playing a musical instrument well, teachers and parents telling you ‘good job,’ it’s how many likes, how many people are viewing your feed.”

Mihalek said that a lot of girls have been the victims of online bullying.

“It’s tearing apart a kid’s fabric and a lot of them don’t know how to handle it because they’re not really capable at these young ages to understand how to handle a bullying incident like that,” Mihalek said. “In all schools, the key is homing in on behaviors and the pathways to violence. The critical behaviors that put kids on a pathway to violence are social stressors and grievances. If you’re being cyberbullied and told you’re no good online by multiple people, that can easily become a grievance.”

ABC News’ Jack Date and Briana Stewart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.