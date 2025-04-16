Dallas school shooting: 17-year-old charged after allegedly firing ‘indiscriminately’ at students
(DALLAS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault mass shooting after he allegedly opened fire at his Dallas high school, shooting classmates “indiscriminately,” according to court documents.
Surveillance cameras showed a student letting the suspect, Tracy Haynes, into Wilmer-Hutchins High School through an unsecured door on Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Haynes walked the hallway “until he spotted multiple male students” and then allegedly shot at them “indiscriminately,” hitting five people, the document said.
Haynes then allegedly “approached one student who was not able to run” and “appeared to take a point-blank shot,” the document said.
Five students were taken to hospitals, the document said.
The conditions of those injured was not clear.
A senior student told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA that he was in the foyer when, around lunch time, he heard a few gunshots. He said he then saw students running and heard screaming, and he took cover in the band room.
Video shows students evacuating the school as police cars and fire trucks gathered at the scene.
All high school students were reunited with their parents and guardians, according to Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.
There will be no school the rest of the week and mental health professionals will be made available, she said.
“Today, as we all know, the unthinkable has happened,” Elizalde said at a briefing. “And quite frankly, this is just becoming way too familiar, and it should not be familiar.”
The gun used in the shooting “did not come through during regular intake time,” Dallas Independent School District Assistant Chief of Police Christina Smith said at the briefing.
“It was not a failure of our staff, of our protocols, of the machinery that we have,” Smith stressed.
ABC News’ Luke Barr, Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — The arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was a “targeted, retaliatory detention and attempted removal of a student protestor because of his constitutionally protected speech,” his attorneys said Thursday in a new petition seeking his immediate release.
Khalil, a leader of the Columbia University encampment protests last spring, was detained on March 8 and is being held in Louisiana as of Thursday.
He possesses a green card and has not been charged with a crime.
Officials from President Donald Trump’s administration have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas. But Baher Azmy, one of Khalil’s lawyers, called his client’s alleged alignment with Hamas “false and preposterous.”
His lawyers argued in their petition that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had determined that Khalil’s presence in the United States would have potentially serious foreign policy consequences based on lawful activity — namely his participation in protests and his statements about Israel.
“Neither Secretary Rubio nor any other government official has alleged that Mr. Khalil has committed any crime or, indeed, broken any law whatsoever,” the amended petition said.
“The Rubio Determination and the government’s subsequent actions, including its ongoing detention of Mr. Khalil in rural Louisiana, isolating him from his wife, community, and legal team, are plainly intended as retaliation and punishment for Mr. Khalil’s protected speech and intended to silence, or at the very least restrict and chill, his speech now and in the future, all in violation of the First Amendment,” it continued.
His lawyers conceded Khalil is “an outspoken student activist” who called Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide,” but they also said he has been “committed to peaceful protest.”
Khalil was taken from New York to New Jersey following his arrest. He was later transferred to Louisiana. The complaint described a process in which “Mr. Khalil felt as though he was being kidnapped. He was reminded of prior experience fleeing arbitrary detention in Syria.”
The petition claims that the arrest violated Khalil’s First and Fifth Amendment rights, as well as the Administrative Procedure Act.
At least 98 people were arrested at a protest in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City calling for Khalil’s release earlier in the day on Thursday.
Separately, Columbia University announced Thursday that students who occupied the campus’ Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian protests last spring have been expelled, been suspended for several years or had their degrees temporarily revoked.
Khalil is set to appear before an immigration judge on March 27.
(SILETZ, Ore.) — A massive search is underway for an Oregon toddler who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
Dane Paulsen, 2, was reported missing at approximately 4:25 p.m. Saturday and was last seen playing in the front yard of his family’s Siletz, Oregon, home, “out of sight of his parents,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement on Sunday.
“We thank our community for sharing information and tips related to this investigation,” the sheriff’s department said. “Our team and the community are working tirelessly to bring Dane home.”
Authorities have searched 382 acres and 283 miles have been covered, but Paulsen has still not been found, authorities said.
The child is “friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim” and is “known to love water and vehicles,” authorities said.
Paulsen has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy hoodie with ears, black pants and blue and white shoes, the sheriff’s department said.
Multiple search-and-rescue teams, 40 investigators, aerial drones, human trailing dogs and 138 community volunteers continue to search for Paulsen, authorities said. Marine teams and divers have also begun looking in the Siletz River, authorities said.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI are also assisting with the investigation and any new leads, authorities said. The FBI’s Victim Service Division is also providing resources to Paulsen’s family, officials said.
Previously, an adult male and a 1990s gold-colored station wagon, “both of which were not known to the family,” were seen in the area approximately 30 minutes prior to Paulsen’s disappearance, but authorities have located the driver and the vehicle, which are “no longer a point of interest.”
At this time, “Dane’s disappearance does not meet the criteria to use the Amber Alert system,” according to the sheriff’s department.
The Department of Justice requires certain criteria to issue an Amber Alert, including the following: reasonable belief an abduction occurred, the child is in imminent danger of injury or death, there is enough descriptive information on the victim and the abduction, the child is 17 years or younger and the child’s name or other important information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center system, according to the department’s website.
“There is no evidence at this time to suggest criminal actions are involved in this incident,” police said.
Officials said community members wanting to assist with search efforts can check in with camp hosts at Elks Toketee Illahee campground on Monday, or can report relevant information regarding Paulsen’s disappearance by calling 541-265-0669.
The sheriff’s department said additional updates on the situation will be shared via social media and FlashAlert.
(NEW YORK) — The killing of Clint Bonnell, a retired Green Beret whose remains were found in a North Carolina lake earlier this year, left his loved ones reeling. Now, his wife has been charged with his murder.
“We as a community have been devastated,” Kelli Edwards, Bonnell’s girlfriend, told ABC News. “How do you comprehend something like this? There’s really no comprehension.”
She added, “Whatever’s happened to him he didn’t deserve — no one deserves any of that — but he was just a really beautiful human being.”
Bonnell was in his second semester of physician’s assistant school at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was the president of the cohort, Edwards said.
“This is a Green Beret who was a patriot to the Corps, who served for our country, who helped his fellow teammates with all their injuries, who deployed on teams, who went all around the world and he comes home and retires in three weeks and this is what happens? This is not okay,” Edwards said.
Edwards said Bonnell told her he was already going through the process of getting a divorce. Bonnell said he and his wife had been living separately for a couple of years and he had met with divorce attorneys, she said.
“After trying to make a marriage work for a long time, he decided it was best to cut cords and move on. And so when I met him, he was already at that stage,” Edwards said.
She added, “He was very intelligent, highly intelligent. But I think he really tried to see the best in everybody he was around. You have that personality which is a really great trait to have and sometimes it can be a flaw.”
Police said a wellbeing check on Bonnell was called in by an employee at the Methodist University on Jan. 28 after Bonnell did not attend class. When deputies arrived to the home, they spoke to his wife, Shana Cloud, who said she had not seen Bonnell since the day before, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office.
Bonnell’s vehicle, school bag and other items were found in the residence, police said. A second wellbeing check was requested later in the evening by a friend of Bonnell, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was ultimately declared a missing person. Police executed multiple search warrants before human remains were found in a lake on Feb. 25.
Several weeks later, the remains were identified as belonging to Bonnell.
His wife has now been charged with first degree murder and felony concealing an unnatural death.
Cloud, a former traveling nurse who worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections, remains in custody without bond. Her attorney maintains her innocence, according to ABC station WTVD in Durham, North Carolina.
“Ms. Cloud looks forward to her day in court,” her defense said.
In court, prosecutors alleged Cloud was seen on video near the location where Bonnell’s remains were found, according to WTVD.
“Mr. Bonnell told his girlfriend that he had let the defendant know about the divorce and his plans the night before,” said Cumberland County District Attorney William West in court Monday. “We believe he was killed the following morning.”
Bonnell was shot multiple times, prosecutors say. A search of the couple’s home uncovered bullet holes in his book bag and laptop, according to WTVD.
Edwards said she started noticing some uncomfortable patterns and things happening in Bonnell’s life as their relationship got more serious.
“He didn’t really talk much about his wife in the beginning. I just knew more about his daughter, how much he loved his daughter and all the things that you know she’d brought to his life,” she said.
Edwards said she saw Bonnell the Monday he went missing and said you could tell he had a lot on his mind.
“The last text was that he was going to bed and good night basically. And that was it. And the next morning I texted an early morning text and there was no delivery,” she said.
Edwards said she called in a welfare check when she wasn’t hearing back from Bonnell the next day.
“I knew that something was wrong because we were in communication a lot during the day — mostly text messaging because he was in school — and I didn’t hear from him on the 28th of January,” Edwards said.
Edwards said she wants people to remember Bonnell as an amazing human who left an impact on many people.
“He was a very, just a jovial, happy human and he was really looking forward to his next part of his life, closing a chapter, coming out of the Army after 20 years, being in PA school — he was looking forward to the next chapter,” Edwards said.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said, “Our hearts go out to the Bonnell family, the Special Forces community, and the Methodist University Physician’s Assistant Program during this difficult time.”
No additional details will be released in the case “out of respect” for Bonnell and the integrity of the investigation, the sheriff’s department said.