Demi Moore, Blake Lively among entertainers on ‘Time’100 list of most influential people of 2025

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

TIME has revealed its 2025 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Demi Moore represents the entertainment community as she graces one of the five worldwide covers of this year’s Time100 issue of the magazine.

Other entertainers to make the list are Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Adrien Brody, Wicked director Jon M. Chu, Nikki Glaser, Danielle Deadwyler, Adam Scott, Kristen Wiig and Diego Luna.

Ryan Murphy penned the tribute to Moore, writing that her powerful spirit has permeated our lives for decades.

“She is one of the most successful movie stars of all time. I’ve always seen her as more than that,” Murphy wrote. “I’m so thrilled and proud the entire world has woken up and finally recognized her immense and iconic total power. Now in her 60s, Demi has proved that it’s never too late to get the flowers you truly deserve.”

Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill wrote Lively’s tribute, sharing that she does not know the actress from her acting gigs or glamorous red carpet appearances.

“The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems,” Ifill wrote. “I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her.”

The world’s most influential people will gather in New York City at the 2025 Time100 Summit on April 23 and the Time100 Gala on April 24, which will then air as a TV special May 4 on ABC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joseph Quinn reveals how his ‘Fantastic Four’ character is different from past versions
Joseph Quinn reveals how his ‘Fantastic Four’ character is different from past versions
Marvel Studios

Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four: The First Steps might act a little differently than we’ve seen him in the past.

Quinn tells Entertainment Weekly that his version of the character is less of a playboy than previous versions.

“He’s a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he’s funny,” the actor says of Johnny aka the Human Torch. “Myself and [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don’t think so.”

He adds, “This version of Johnny is less callous with other people’s feelings, and hopefully there’s a self-awareness about what’s driving that attention-seeking behavior.”

Johnny Storm was previously played by Chris Evans in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps hits theaters July 25. It also stars Pedro Pascal as Richard Reed/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Grimm/the Thing.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more
In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more

Cynthia Erivo is going from “Defying Gravity” to hosting The Tonys. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star and past Tony winner will be front and center at the June 8 ceremony, airing live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS …

The Last of Us season 2 has locked in a premiere date. The new season of the apocalyptic drama debuts Sunday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. According to the logline, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” …

Daredevil: Born Again, debuting March 4 on Disney+, marks the return of Charlie Cox‘s blind superhero to the Marvel TV universe — and his super friends may follow. Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells Entertainment Weekly that they’re “very much exploring” bringing former Netflix series heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to Disney+ as well. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colman Domingo on the ‘hopeful’ message of Oscar-nominated film ‘Sing Sing’
Colman Domingo on the ‘hopeful’ message of Oscar-nominated film ‘Sing Sing’
Paula Lobo/ABC

Colman Domingo is opening up about the “hopeful” message of his latest Oscar-nominated film, Sing Sing.

Domingo, whose work in the film earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor, stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to reflect on what this project means to him.

“It’s such an incredibly hopeful film, and I think we need that — especially where we are right now in the world,” Domingo said. “We need stories about people who feel like they can overcome insurmountable odds.”

He continued, “I feel like that’s the message that I want to lead with as a performer, as a producer and a director in the world. I want to give that. The film is a big beating heart.”

Sing Sing is about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York’s Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, which sees inmates put together theatrical productions as a means to give them a creative outlet behind bars.

Domingo said the film is “very intimate” and “not political at all” in its message.

“It really is about the possibility of what happens when you pour art and love and humanity into someone else,” shared the actor, who plays John “Divine G” Whitfield, a real-life former inmate who went through the RTA program. “They’re holding onto their humanity, holding onto faith and art while on the inside, and it’s really extraordinary.”

He added, “I know I put everything in my heart and soul into it, because I have so many people that I know who have been incarcerated, how it affects Black and brown men, and I feel like it’s really something I wanted to do.”

The Oscars will take place March 2 at 7 p.m. ET, and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.