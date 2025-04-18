FSU shooting latest: Police search for motive in campus attack that killed 2, injured 6
(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — The Florida State University community is reeling and police are searching for a motive after a gunman opened fire on the Tallahassee campus on Thursday, killing two and injuring six.
When the suspect, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was confronted by responders, he didn’t comply with commands and was shot by officers, authorities said. He’s expected to survive, Tallahassee police said.
Police have not identified the two people killed but said they were not students.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said two of the six injured victims are expected to be discharged on Friday. Three patients have improved and are in good condition, while one victim remains in fair condition, the hospital said Friday.
McKenzie Heeter, a 20-year-old junior, told ABC News she was just feet away from the gunman when he shot a woman wearing scrubs by the student union.
The shooter was “waving around a bigger rifle … and then he pulled out the handgun and shot that woman,” Heeter said.
“Her back was to him, she was just walking. I don’t even think she registered what happened,” she said. “That’s what I just keep thinking about.”
Heeter described sprinting across campus in sheer panic.
“I did a four-minute mile in sandals. I’ve never run that fast in my life,” she said. “I felt like I have got to leave, or else it could be me next.”
Officials revealed that the suspect’s stepmother, Jessica Ikner, is a current deputy with the local Leon County Sheriff’s Office. While authorities identified Jessica Ikner as the suspect’s mother, court documents indicate she is his stepmother.
Phoenix Ikner had access to one of his stepmother’s personal weapons, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, Sheriff Walter McNeil said.
The suspect was also a “long-standing member” of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Advisory Council, McNeil said.
He was “engaged in a number of training programs that we have,” the sheriff said, adding, “Not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”
In a statement to the Florida State University community, President Richard McCullough called the shooting a “tragic and senseless act of violence.”
FSU has canceled classes and sporting events through the weekend. A vigil is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
President Donald Trump said Thursday he has an “obligation to protect” the Second Amendment when asked by a reporter in the Oval Office if he sees anything “broken” with America’s current gun laws.
“Look, I’m a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I protected it, and these things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting. The people do. It’s a phrase that’s used probably too often,” Trump said.
“I will tell you that it’s a shame,” he said of the shooting.
ABC News’ Faith Abubey and Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — In a recent court filing, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has submitted what they believe is a document that the Trump administration uses to identify members of a Venezuelan gang and remove them under the Alien Enemies Act.
The filing is part of their request for a preliminary injunction to bar the administration from deporting migrants under the act.
The document, titled “Alien Enemy Validation Guide,” appears to be a checklist that the administration is using to identify Tren de Aragua (TdA) members with a points-based system, according to the filing.
ACLU attorney Oscar Sarabia Roman submitted a declaration, stating that the organization believes the document is used “to determine whether Venezuelan noncitizens are members of Tren de Aragua and subject to summary removal under the Alien Enemies Act.”
ABC News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.
The checklist submitted by the ACLU is divided into six categories including “Criminal Conduct and Information,” “Self-Admission” and “Judicial Outcomes and Official Documents,” and assigns varying quantities of points to different types of evidence that can be used to score the migrants.
Migrants who score eight points and higher are “validated as members of TdA,” the document says. But the document also appears to leave a lot to the discretion of ICE officers conducting the review, stating that even migrants who only score six or seven points may still be considered members of the gang after the officer consults with a supervisor and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor and “reviewing the totality of the facts, before making that determination.”
The document indicates that individuals who score five points or less should not be validated as a member of TdA but encourages officials to initiate removal proceedings under other existing authorities.
Communicating electronically with a known TdA member is worth six points, in other words, it appears to be enough evidence for an official to classify a person as a member of the gang.
One of the categories labeled “Symbolism” includes a section about “tattoos denoting membership/loyalty to TdA” and social media posts by the subject displaying symbols of TDA. According to the document, individuals with tattoos that are believed to be associated with TDA are worth four points.
The document informs officers to consult with supervisors before classifying migrants as TdA members or initiating removals if they score eight points or more on the “Symbolism” or “Association” categories alone.
In their motion for preliminary injunction, the ACLU also claims intel gathered across different agencies on TdA are “internally contradictory.”
One document submitted by the ACLU — that they state is from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) — includes photos of tattoos that they say HSI considers identifiers of TdA which include tattoos of crowns, trains, stars and clocks. Additional identifiers, according to the document, include “often wear sports attire from U.S. professional sports teams with Venezuelan nationals on them” and “dressed in high-end urban street wear.”
But a separate document the ACLU alleges is from the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit says they “determined that the Chicago Bulls attire, clocks, and rose tattoos are typically related to the Venezuelan culture” and are not indicators of being members or associates of Tren de Aragua.
The ACLU also submitted a document called the “Notice and warrant of apprehension and removal under the Alien Enemies Act” claiming the government may require each alleged TdA member to sign. They say that the five plaintiffs represented in their lawsuit did not receive the document.
“You are not entitled to a hearing, appeal, or judicial review of this notice and warrant of apprehension and removal,” the document states.
(WASHINGTON) — It’s been a lofty goal America’s leaders have set their sights on for generations, and President Donald Trump kicked off his second term by restating his goal of reaching the Red Planet.
“And we will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” he said during his Jan. 20 inauguration speech.
Elon Musk — the CEO of space technology company SpaceX — has the president’s ear this time around, suggesting we’ll see an even harder push to make the 140 million-mile journey to Mars.
“Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time?” Musk said on Inauguration Day.
It will take a herculean effort from NASA to make a mission to Mars a reality, experts told ABC News. It must build on the Artemis program — which Trump established in 2017 to build a human presence on the moon — to get people setting foot on Mars, according to NASA.
“NASA’s current moon to Mars exploration approach calls for using missions on and around the moon under the Artemis campaign to prepare for future human missions to Mars,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement sent to ABC News. “We’re looking forward to hearing more about the Trump administration’s plans for our agency and expanding exploration for the benefit of all, including sending American astronauts on the first human mission to the Red Planet.”
However, the mission can’t simply launch whenever the crews and technology are ready. Scott Hubbard ran the agency’s Mars program from 2000 to 2001, served as director of its Ames Research Center for 4 years and was in executive management at NASA for 20 years.
He noted that there are specific windows for when to launch the mission. When Earth and Mars align in their orbits around the sun, the distance and energy required for a spacecraft to travel to Mars are minimized.
The next window is just a year and a half away.
“Even with the most powerful rockets we have, there is a window of 20 days every 26 months,” he told ABC News. “And that’s it. I mean, it’s literally be there or forget about it.”
Whenever the mission takes off, it will be an incredibly challenging endurance test filled with problems never encountered before, requiring a crew of astronauts daring enough to make the journey.
Astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams have been getting a taste of that. The pair have been in space for nine months, with their planned 8-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS) getting an unexpected extension for safety reasons.
“So once we transitioned from not returning on our spacecraft, we transitioned into being a crew member, on the international crew, members on the International Space Station,” Wilmore told ABC News. “And that’s what we’ve been doing since we’ve been here.”
Williams noted that this kind of flexibility will be key for anyone hoping to go to Mars.
“I’d say nothing goes as planned and be ready for that,” she told ABC News. “You know, a little challenge, a little adversity brings out the best in us.”
This experience may one day be useful to astronauts making the 7-month journey to Mars, their fellow ISS crew member Nick Hague told ABC News.
“You know, being up here, it’s not about a singular mission. It’s not about a singular trip to Mars,” he said. “We’re part of a long legacy of exploration, of human exploration, of space, and we’re doing our little part to try to advance that.”
The ISS crew is researching some of the logistical challenges that the long journey to Mars would present.
“How do we sustain ourselves? We can’t pack all the resources we need on a trip to Mars and sustain a long mission,” Hague said. “So we’re going to have to figure out how to grow the food that we’re going to need.”
The astronauts would also need to be able to replace equipment that breaks during the trip.
“So you cannot take every single spare part with you,” Wilmore said. “You’re going to have to have some way of additive manufacturing — 3D printing.”
The trip would also expose astronauts to conditions that could lead to multiple health problems, including the potential risk of cancer and mental health issues, along with bone and muscle problems, space physiologist Rihana Bokhari told ABC News. Getting messages back to Earth could take a while as well, she noted.
“That communication delay is going to be quite large when it comes to Mars, about 20 minutes each way at the furthest,” she said.
Setting foot on the fourth planet from the sun may be the goal, but it’s only half the battle. A round-trip mission would take at least three years.
“In addition to transportation, you need a habitat. We have not yet built a place for astronauts to live for the 6 or 7 months it would take to get there and have a really reliable life support,” Hubbard, the former NASA Mars lead, told ABC News.
Hubbard believes NASA should be thinking longer term for its first manned mission to Mars.
“Not all opportunities are equal,” he said. “And if you were to look out to 2033, you see an opportunity that comes only once every 15 years. You can get the most mass to Mars of any of these other 20-day windows.”
Considering the length of time for the window from now, Hubbard noted that the Apollo missions followed a similar timeline — from the first tests in 1961 to Apollo 11 landing on the moon in 1969.
“And it’s going to take not just technological advancement but political will,” he said. “It’s going to take people to see that this is part of what we do as human beings.”
(VAN HORN, Texas) — Blue Origin’s all-female crew, which includes pop star Katy Perry, completed their trip into space Monday morning.
It marks the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, according to the company.
The window for the latest New Shepard rocket launch opened on Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to Blue Origin.
“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality,” Perry said on social media on Sunday.
The 11th crewed New Shepard flight, which is officially called NS-31, took off from the company’s Launch Site One in western Texas.
The flight lasted around 11 minutes and traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, according to Blue Origin, passing the Kármán line, which at 62 miles above sea level is considered to be the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.
Along with Perry, the crew included Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.
Journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn round out the flight crew, according to Blue Origin.
The most-recent all-female spaceflight was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963, Blue Origin said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.