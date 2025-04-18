Michael B. Jordan explains why ‘Sinners’ is a ‘truly unique and special’ experience for him

Michael B. Jordan explains why ‘Sinners’ is a ‘truly unique and special’ experience for him
Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael B. Jordan gets double the trouble in Ryan Coogler‘s latest movie, Sinners. He plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, World War I veterans who go back to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint — but are met with vampires and the harsh reality of the Jim Crow laws in their community. MBJ tells ABC News the film was a first for him in many ways.

“I never did a horror film before and playing two characters, and twins at that … I think the combination of all those things makes this experience like truly, truly unique and special for me,” he says.

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Mary, one of Jordan’s love interests in Sinners, praises his performance in the film.

“I was so in awe the entire time of Michael and his ability to so seamlessly go between the two all while keeping a smile on his face and setting the tone for the rest of us,” she says. 

Sinners, out now in theaters worldwide, marks the fifth film Jordan and Coogler have worked on together. Their previous collaborations are Fruitvale StationCreedBlack Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed
No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn’t actually named Celestial Seed.

In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer’s Body star, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter’s name.

In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,'” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

He adds, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more
In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more

Cynthia Erivo is going from “Defying Gravity” to hosting The Tonys. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star and past Tony winner will be front and center at the June 8 ceremony, airing live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS …

The Last of Us season 2 has locked in a premiere date. The new season of the apocalyptic drama debuts Sunday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. According to the logline, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” …

Daredevil: Born Again, debuting March 4 on Disney+, marks the return of Charlie Cox‘s blind superhero to the Marvel TV universe — and his super friends may follow. Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells Entertainment Weekly that they’re “very much exploring” bringing former Netflix series heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to Disney+ as well. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Road to the Oscars 2025: All about the first-time nominees
Road to the Oscars 2025: All about the first-time nominees

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and this year there are many first-time nominees up for trophies. Here’s a look at some of the stars who are nominated for their first-ever Oscar at the 97th annual awards show.

Thirteen of the performers nominated in the acting categories at this year’s ceremony are up for their first-ever Oscars.

Sebastian Stan is nominated for his first Oscar for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He’s the only first-time nominee in the actor in a leading role category. Meanwhile, the actor in a supporting role category has four first-time nominees: Yura Borisov in Anora, Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain, Guy Pearce in The Brutalist and Jeremy Strong in The Apprentice.

Similarly, the actress in a leading role category also has four first-time nominees. Karla Sofía Gascón is up for her performance in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison is up for her role as Anora, Demi Moore is nominated for The Substance and Fernanda Torres has received recognition for her work in I’m Still Here.

The actress in a supporting role category is also filled with four first-time nominees. Monica Barbaro is nominated for her performance in A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande is up for Wicked, Isabella Rossellini was nominated for Conclave and Zoe Saldaña received a nomination for Emilia Pérez.

Additionally, all of the directors competing for best director — Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — are first-time nominees in the category. Fargeat, who directed The Substance, is the 10th woman to be nominated for achievement in directing. If she were to win best director, she would become the fourth woman ever awarded the honor.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.