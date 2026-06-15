Gas prices drop 17 cents

Gas prices drop 17 cents

Average gas prices in Virginia are down 17 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 today, according to GasBuddy. That’s 54 cents lower than a month ago, and 76 cents higher than a year ago. The average in Henry County is $3.77 today, and in Martinsville it’s $3.78, according to AAA.

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Oil prices surge and stocks fall as Iran escalates shipping attacks
Oil prices surge and stocks fall as Iran escalates shipping attacks
raders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 10, 2026 in New York City. Stocks continued to slide at the opening due to the war in Iran and oil prices hovering around $90 per barrel. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices surged and stocks tumbled worldwide in early trading on Thursday as Iran escalated shipping attacks in a critical tanker route.

Global crude spiked above $100 a barrel on Thursday before settling slightly below that key benchmark. The rise in oil prices defied a U.S. effort hours earlier to reassure markets with an announcement of the second-largest ever release from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

A selloff hit Wall Street as traders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.8%.

Oil markets are suffering a major supply shortage due to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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