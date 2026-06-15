Gas prices drop 17 cents

Average gas prices in Virginia are down 17 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 today, according to GasBuddy. That’s 54 cents lower than a month ago, and 76 cents higher than a year ago. The average in Henry County is $3.77 today, and in Martinsville it’s $3.78, according to AAA.
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(NEW YORK) — Oil prices surged and stocks tumbled worldwide in early trading on Thursday as Iran escalated shipping attacks in a critical tanker route.
Global crude spiked above $100 a barrel on Thursday before settling slightly below that key benchmark. The rise in oil prices defied a U.S. effort hours earlier to reassure markets with an announcement of the second-largest ever release from the nation’s petroleum reserve.
A selloff hit Wall Street as traders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.8%.
Oil markets are suffering a major supply shortage due to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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