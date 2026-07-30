George Clooney, Amal Clooney send note to mayor while evacuating home in France amid wildfires

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2026 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney evacuated their home in Brignoles, France, this week as wildfires tore through the region, sending a moving note to the town’s mayor as they left.

The actor and human rights attorney informed Didier Bremond, the mayor of Brignoles, of their departure in a note shared with ABC News by a representative for Clooney on Thursday.

“At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things,” the note read. “First we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

“We love Brignoles and our friends who live there,” the note concluded.

Brignoles is located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France and has a population of around 18,000, according to a recent census.

A wildfire broke out near the town on Wednesday, burning approximately 321 acres of vegetation before it was contained around 3 a.m. local time, but not fully extinguished, according to local authorities. Four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, authorities said in an update Thursday, adding that firefighters were still working to put out the flames.

Wildfires are currently burning through large swaths of southern Europe, including parts of Greece, France and Spain, and as far north as the U.K. Hundreds of thousands of residents have been evacuated amid the fires, with sweltering heat waves blanketing the region, worsening conditions.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney reportedly purchased their home in France in 2021, according to The Associated Press.

George Clooney discussed his life in France in a 2025 interview with Esquire, describing what it was like for his family to live on farm in the country.

“Yeah, we’re very lucky,” he said at the time. “You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for [my kids], it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

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