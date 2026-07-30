George Clooney, Amal Clooney send note to mayor while evacuating home in France amid wildfires

George Clooney, Amal Clooney send note to mayor while evacuating home in France amid wildfires
George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2026 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney evacuated their home in Brignoles, France, this week as wildfires tore through the region, sending a moving note to the town’s mayor as they left.

The actor and human rights attorney informed Didier Bremond, the mayor of Brignoles, of their departure in a note shared with ABC News by a representative for Clooney on Thursday.

“At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things,” the note read. “First we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

“We love Brignoles and our friends who live there,” the note concluded.

Brignoles is located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France and has a population of around 18,000, according to a recent census.

A wildfire broke out near the town on Wednesday, burning approximately 321 acres of vegetation before it was contained around 3 a.m. local time, but not fully extinguished, according to local authorities. Four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, authorities said in an update Thursday, adding that firefighters were still working to put out the flames.

Wildfires are currently burning through large swaths of southern Europe, including parts of Greece, France and Spain, and as far north as the U.K. Hundreds of thousands of residents have been evacuated amid the fires, with sweltering heat waves blanketing the region, worsening conditions.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney reportedly purchased their home in France in 2021, according to The Associated Press.

George Clooney discussed his life in France in a 2025 interview with Esquire, describing what it was like for his family to live on farm in the country.

“Yeah, we’re very lucky,” he said at the time. “You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for [my kids], it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Vicky Krieps, George MacKay and more join ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel cast
Vicky Krieps, George MacKay and more join ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel cast
Vicky Krieps attends the red carpet during the 40th Cabourg Film Festival on June 12, 2026, in Cabourg, France. (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images) | George MacKay attends the GQ Men of the Year at 180 Thames in London on Nov. 18, 2025. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Many more actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Lauren Ridloff and Jack Holden have joined the film’s ensemble, while Omar Sy is currently in negotiations to join the cast, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Bradley Cooper is set to write, direct and star in the prequel film. Margot Robbie will star alongside Cooper, who will also produce the film along with Robbie’s banner, LuckyChap.

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung was previously attached to direct the film but stepped away from the project due to creative differences.

Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro and Josh Gad are also set to star in the upcoming film. Cooper wrote the screenplay based on characters that were created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. A previous draft of the script was written by Carrie Solomon.

While the film’s plot is being kept locked in the vault for now, ABC Audio has learned that it takes place in the year 1963.

The currently untitled Ocean’s Eleven prequel will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2027.

Warner Bros. launched the current Ocean’s franchise with Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven. It became a trilogy that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon. Ocean’s Eleven was a remake of the studio’s 1961 film Ocean’s 11, which starred Frank Sinatra.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Pattinson is ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chis Hansen in ‘Primetime’ teaser trailer
Robert Pattinson is ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chis Hansen in ‘Primetime’ teaser trailer
Robert Pattinson appears as Chis Hansen on the poster for the film ‘Primetime.’ (A24)

Robert Pattinson stars in the official teaser trailer for Primetime.

A24 released the first trailer for the upcoming drama-thriller film on Wednesday. The minute-long first look at the film finds Pattinson in character as Chris Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator.

The film comes from Lance Oppenheim, who directs from a script by Ajon Singh. Along with Pattinson, the movie stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

Its official logline reads, “In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.” In a similar vein, the film’s poster includes the tagline, “Are you ready to make television history?”

The trailer for Primetime features hidden camera footage, as well as glimpses of Pattinson in character as Hansen. We also hear Pattinson’s impression of the host, as he says, “What would have happened if I wasn’t here? You see how this looks, right? At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Do you agree?”

His voice-over impression continues, with him saying, “Do you watch television? Well, there’s something you should know. I’m Chris Hansen, with Dateline NBC. And you’re about to be a part of television history.”

The trailer ends with a different voice saying, “We’re going to be the #1 show on TV.”

To Catch a Predator ran from 2004 to 2007 on NBC. It aired only 20 episodes, but was massively popular at the time.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, A24 says the movie is coming soon.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
Cristo Fernandez attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Cristo Fernández is turning his on-screen soccer dreams into reality.

The actor best known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has signed a professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an “extensive” two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernández said in a statement released by the club.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández played youth soccer for Mexican club Tecos FC. However, an injury forced him to step away from the sport when he was 15 years old.

He later shifted his focus to acting and became one of the breakout stars of Ted Lasso in 2020.

His character, Dani Rojas, became a fan favorite for his upbeat personality and memorable catchphrase, “Fútbol is life.”

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Junior Gonzalez said Fernández will bring both talent and leadership to the squad.

“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Gonzalez said. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

Fernández said the opportunity represents more than just a return to soccer.

“This journey back to professional soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.