Ginger Minj, Jujubee say ‘Stop! That! Train!’ is a queer comedy for everybody

Ginger Minj, Jujubee say ‘Stop! That! Train!’ is a queer comedy for everybody
Ginger Minj and Jujubee star as Tess and DeeDee in ‘Stop! That! Train!’ (World of Wonder/Bleeker Street)

All aboard the Glamazonian Express.

Drag queens Ginger Minj and Jujubee star in the new comedy Stop! That! Train! The film, which arrives in theaters Friday, follows two train stewardesses who begin working for a glamorous high-speed train right as a catastrophic storm threatens to derail it.

Jujubee told ABC Audio it was always a dream of hers to be in a movie.

“I’m so grateful that our fabulous, talented, handsome director Adam Shankman chose me to play Deedee. I think it was my adult teeth that I was born with. Is that the reason?” Jujubee said. “We showed up and we worked our butt pads off. Everybody that was on that set was so happy to work … we wanted to create art for queer people, but everybody else as well.”

As for what it’s like to be atop the call sheet, Jujubee said, “It feels right.”

Ginger Minj, who stars as Tess, said that while films like To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert feature drag queens as characters, this movie takes it a step further.

“I love those movies. They did a lot for queer culture and for drag acceptance. But this is like, for drag by drag,” Ginger Minj said. “We’re actual drag queens who live in these heels every single day. So I think that informs the performance a little bit differently.”

The film is a comedy, but Shankman told Ginger Minj and Jujubee on their first day on set to play it as if it were a drama.

“I think that that grounds the entire film. All of the outrageousness that happens, it hits a lot harder because we do approach it from such a real place,” Ginger Minj says. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Christy Carlson Romano says she tested positive in cancer screening
Christy Carlson Romano says she tested positive in cancer screening
Christy Carlson Romano attends 2024 FOX winter press day at Fox Studio Lot on Nov. 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Christy Carlson Romano has opened up about receiving a positive test result after getting screened for cancer.

The former Disney Channel actress recently took to Instagram to share a video detailing what has happened and reminding others to test themselves for cancer.

“Right now the news is that something is going on. I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn’t be!). I’m going in for a PET scan later this week and hopefully it’s something easy to treat,” Romano captioned the video.

She noted that she debated whether or not to share this news publicly before eventually deciding to make the video.

“I debated whether or not I was going to post this because I was afraid I’d come off ‘cringe.’ But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings. Let’s keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information,” Romano wrote.

In the video, Romano said both her parents had cancer.

“My mom beat it. My dad eventually didn’t. My grandmother on my mom’s side had lung cancer and died from that,” Romano said in the video.

The actress said she lives in Austin, Texas, in the community where the late James Van Der Beek resided.

“His family is amazing. He’s a pillar of our community in Texas. They always were raising money for the most amazing charities. And he’s not with us anymore. And cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test,” Romano said.

Romano’s husband, Brendan Rooney, commented a message of support on her video.

“You got this my beautiful wife. We will figure this out and destroy any problem that comes your way. I love you beyond words,” Rooney wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Harry Potter’ TV series to recast Ginny Weasley in season 2
‘Harry Potter’ TV series to recast Ginny Weasley in season 2
‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout pose for a selfie. (HBO)

The youngest Weasley sibling in HBO’s Harry Potter series is getting recast.

Gracie Cochrane, the actress who portrays Ginny Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will not return to play the character in season 2 of the series, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gracie and her family released a statement regarding her decision to exit the show.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one,” the statement reads. “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO also released a statement on Gracie’s decision to leave the show.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best,” HBO’s statement reads.

HBO renewed its Harry Potter series for season 2 on May 6. The renewal announcement came months ahead of the debut of the show’s first season.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will air on HBO and debut to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

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50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu
50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu
50 Cent headshot (G-Unit Film & Television)

While many men wish death upon 50 Cent, he now spends much of his time working on documentary series. The latest project on his slate focuses on his own life and is set to premiere on Hulu.

The untitled series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation and G-Unit Film & Television, with Mandon Lovett at the helm as director. The three-part project will chronicle 50 Cent’s rise from the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to global superstardom. It will give insight into his evolution across music, business and film, and how he has “consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” according to a press release.

“Positive vibes. focus on the win,” 50 wrote while announcing the news on Instagram. He serves as executive producer with Lovett, showrunner Patrick Altema, and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The project adds to 50 Cent’s list of documentary work, which include Sean Combs: The Reckoning for Netflix and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast for Starz, both of which he executive produced. Gang Wars is currently in development for A&E.

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