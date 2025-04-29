Homicide in Henry County

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call reporting that a body had been found in the 500 block of Lee’s Ridge Road in Martinsville. Emergency responders from Henry County Public Safety and deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and confirmed that the individual was deceased.

The victim was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway and appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s identity is unknown.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.