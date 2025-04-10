Inflation cooled but egg prices soared in March, before Trump’s tariff escalation

Inflation cooled but egg prices soared in March, before Trump’s tariff escalation
(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.4% in March compared to a year ago, marking a cooldown during a period that preceded the recession warnings and market turmoil following President Donald Trump’s recent escalation of tariffs. The reading came in lower than economists expected.

Even as overall cost hikes slowed, egg prices soared 60% higher than a year prior. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The cooldown is owed in part to a drop in energy prices, as gasoline prices fell about 6% from the previous month, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Food prices rose 0.4% compared to the previous month, however, putting upward pressure on the cost of living.

Core inflation — a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices — increased 2.8% over the year ending in March, which registered the lowest one-year gain in that index since March 2021, data showed.

The fresh data arrives a day after a day after Trump paused some tariffs and U.S. stocks rallied.

In February, year-over-year inflation rose 2.8% compared to a year prior.

Trump last week issued 10% tariffs on imports from nearly all countries, as well as so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 nations — but Trump announced a 90-day pause of those reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

Alongside the pause of some tariffs, Trump announced additional tariffs on China, increasing the cumulative duties on Chinese goods from 104% to 125%. The escalation came in response to a fresh round of tariffs from China that raised levies on U.S. goods to 84%.

Economists widely expect the tariffs that remain in place to increase prices for some consumer goods, though the exact timing and extent of the price hikes remain unclear.

Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Trump’s tariffs were partly to blame for price increases that had taken place in February.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

Hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and accelerating job growth from the previous month, government data last week showed.

Key indicators “still show a solid economy,” Powell said on Friday.

However, tariffs threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News, before Trump paused “reciprocal tariffs” for 90 days.

Far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

When will prices go up due to Trump’s tariffs?
(NEW YORK) — Price hikes for gasoline and groceries could reach shoppers within days in the aftermath of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, experts told ABC News.

Some products such as auto fuel and fresh produce will be hit with near-instant price increases, while others like cars, laptops and children’s toys will show hikes in the coming weeks and months, they said.

The Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

Mexico, Canada and China make up the three largest U.S. trading partners, accounting for a vast array of products ranging from everyday essentials to big-ticket purchases.

Tariffs of this magnitude would likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts said.

“Higher tariffs will translate into higher prices for some products very quickly,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News. “It will take longer for everything from vehicles to appliances to consumer electronics.”

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by Canada, Mexico and China.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. imported $38.5 billion in agricultural goods from Mexico in 2023, making it the top recipient of such products, U.S Department of Agriculture data showed. Those imports include more than $3 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Roughly 90% of avocados eaten in the U.S. last year originated in Mexico, USDA data showed. Other products with a high concentration of Mexican imports include tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapeños, limes and mangos.

These products will show price increases within days because fresh produce cannot be held on shelves for an extended period, meaning imports slapped with tariffs will soon reach shoppers, Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

“That’s what you’d expect to be hit the fastest,” Miller said.

A similar dynamic will play out for gasoline prices for some U.S. drivers living in regions that rely on crude oil from Mexico and Canada, said Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry.

Mexico and Canada account for 70% of U.S. crude oil imports, which make up a key input for the nation’s gasoline supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government agency.

Those imports come primarily from Canada, which sends crude oil to U.S. refineries built specifically to process the crude and redistribute it as gasoline for cars and trucks. Gasoline that originates as Canadian crude reaches customers in the upper Midwest as well as some along the East and West coasts, Fitzgerald said.

Gas refiners and retailers retain the ability to alter prices multiple times per day, meaning price hikes may have hit some drivers as early as Tuesday, he added.

“Think about a digital board at a gas station – a couple taps to a button and the price goes up,” Fitzgerald said.

A second wave of price increases will hit a wide-ranging set of products over the coming weeks and months, some experts said.

A large share of consumer electronics – such as laptops, video game systems and smartphones – enter the U.S. from China, meaning the new tariffs will filter through into higher prices for those goods, they said.

Price hikes will ultimately hit children’s toys, since many of those products also originate in China, Miller said.

Some U.S. retailers appear to have been stockpiling children’s toys in anticipation of the tariffs, but the stored items will run out soon, he added.

“You probably don’t get much of a reprieve beyond April,” Miller said.

Prices for Mexico-made beer and tequila will also rise over the coming months, as will the cost of Canada-made maple syrup, Miller added.

Canada is the top source of imported U.S. eggs, adding stress to a supply chain already decimated by an avian flu outbreak.

Egg prices skyrocketed 53% over the past year, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed last month.

Since the U.S. relies overwhelmingly on domestic egg production, however, a potential price increase for Canadian eggs is not expected to meaningfully drive up egg prices at U.S. stores, Miller said.

“But it certainly doesn’t make things better,” Miller added.

ABC News’ Jacob Eufemia contributed to this report.

Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs
Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — In the Research Triangle area in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, home sales and construction development are booming as thousands flock to the area in search of affordable homes close to work.

However, the severe tariffs President Donald Trump put on virtually all U.S. trading partners have created uncertainty within the U.S. housing market.

Leonard Windham, a Raleigh area realtor, gave ABC News a tour of a new housing development in Youngsville — an up-and-coming town just 20 miles north of Raleigh.

“In the real estate industry, we’re just not sure what’s going to happen,” Windam said. “If there’s a possibility, of course, as the price of construction material goes up, it could affect the home price.”

Realtors and homebuilders told ABC News they are moving forward with their spring housing market goals despite not knowing how the new tariffs could impact costs.

Tariffs may change home construction as we know it, as rising costs could potentially encourage construction companies and developers to invest in American manufacturing.

Alex Yost, vice president of the North Carolina Home Builders Association, told ABC News he is rethinking where to source materials when building new homes.

“We’re going to be looking at pricing. We’re going to be making sure that our clients get the value that they want and need,” he said. “And so, to the extent that Chinese light fixtures end up costing more, then that’s certainly going to factor into the decisions that we make, absolutely.”

Yost noted that his primary concern is if and how tariffs will affect their building material supply chain, but he’s also worried about consumer confidence.

“Last week’s news about the market is probably going to cause some buyer confidence gaps, and so we are concerned,” he said. “Mostly, what we’re concerned about is that buyers feel good about making the acquisition of a new home, and we build luxury homes, but the entire marketplace is built on people buying the most expensive thing they ever bought. They’ve got to feel good going into it.”

Homebuilders breathed a collective sigh of relief after Trump exempted major construction materials like Canadian lumber and Mexican gypsum from retaliatory tariffs. However, costs will rise for imported steel, aluminum, copper, home appliances and other building materials sourced abroad.

Builder confidence in newly built single-family homes is at the lowest level it’s been in seven months, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Home costs are expected to rise another $9,200, the group said. It estimated that about 7% of products used in new construction projects come from other countries — that amount can fluctuate depending on which products a home buyer wants and how much they are willing to spend.

Some prospective homebuyers told ABC News they are not worried about tariffs impacting their ability to buy a home, simply because they haven’t seen home prices shoot up as a result.

“Personally, no because I don’t have a whole lot of experience of what that is going to mean for me as a homeowner,” Deishali DeWitt, a 33-year-old first-time home buyer, said.

DeWitt, who has been looking for a year, told ABC News that prices were “ridiculous” before the tariffs.

“The past or two years ago, I remember looking…houses were about half the price that they are right now,” she said. “So that’s been part of why it’s taken me some time. Like, do I really want to pay for a house that’s $600k right now? That was worth $250k just two years ago?”

Windham — the Raleigh area realtor — said first-time home buyers care most about one thing: cost per month. That cost has been pushing homebuyers farther out from major cities, to more affordable areas with new development.

“They’re looking at monthly payment, and they have a set number in mind,” Windham said.

If buyers pull back amid economic uncertainty and there’s less demand for homes, residential construction could also slow down and potentially exacerbate the country’s housing shortage.

“When we start to see tariffs come into play, what then happens to an interrupted supply chain or is there an interrupted chain that causes it to take a couple weeks longer to get cabinets?” Yost said. “That can extend my build time. Then the client may not be in their home for a couple extra months. All those things have real human impact.”

Inflation cools in first full month of Trump term
Inflation cools in first full month of Trump term
(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.8% in February compared to a year ago, easing slightly over the first full month under President Donald Trump and offering welcome news for markets roiled by a global trade war. Inflation cooled more than economists expected.

Price increases slowed from a 3% inflation rate recorded in January, though inflation remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of price increases, soared 58.8% in February compared to a year ago, accelerating from the previous month. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The Justice Department opened an investigation into egg producers to learn if market practices have contributed to the price hikes, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prices dropped for tomatoes, cereal, cupcakes and cookies over the past year. Some grocery prices increased faster than the pace of overall inflation, however, including beef, biscuits and apples.

A rise in housing costs accounted for nearly half of the price increases last month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. A decline in the price of airline tickets and gasoline helped offset some of the increased costs, the agency said.

The inflation report arrived hours after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting near-immediate retaliatory duties from the European Union and marking the latest escalation of trade tensions.

Tariffs are widely expected to raise prices for consumers, since importers typically pass along a share of the added cost to shoppers.

The stock market has plunged since Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China last week, giving rise to warnings on Wall Street about a potential economic downturn. Within days, Trump delayed some of the tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The report on Wednesday may soften pressure on the Federal Reserve, which bears responsibility for keeping inflation under control.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week said the administration’s tariff plan would likely raise prices for U.S. shoppers and retailers.

The scale and duration of the tariffs remain unclear, but a portion of the taxes on imports will probably reach consumers, Powell told an economic forum in New York City last week.

“We’re at a stage where we’re still very uncertain about what will be tariffed, for how long, at what level,” Powell said. “But the likelihood is some of that will find its way. It will hit the exporters, the importers, the retailers and to some extent consumers.”

On multiple occasions in recent days, the White House declined to rule out a possible recession, saying the tariffs would require a “period of transition.”

A solid, albeit disappointing jobs report on Friday exacerbated concerns among some observers.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

A day later, Trump issued a one-month delay for tariffs on auto-related goods from Mexico and Canada. The carve-out expanded soon afterward with an additional one-month pause for goods from Mexico and Canada compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

On Tuesday, Trump announced plans to add another 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, bringing the total to 50%. The move came in response to threats made by Ontario to cut off electricity to parts of the U.S., Trump said.

Hours later, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a joint statement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on X announcing the suspension of the 25% surcharge on electricity sent to the U.S.

The tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and China are widely expected to increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

A key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said in February.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Soo Youn contributed to this report.

