Man charged for arson attacks at Tesla dealership, New Mexico GOP office

(NEW MEXICO) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and federally charged in connection with two separate arson attacks on a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party’s state headquarters in Albuquerque, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Jamison Wagner is alleged to have set fires at a Tesla showroom in Bernalillo on Feb. 9 and vandalized several vehicles in the parking lot with phrases including, “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” according to a federal complaint.

Wagner also allegedly spray-painted the showroom itself, according to pictures from his criminal affidavit. The complaint includes images from surveillance video prosecutors said show the arson suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black mask and hoodie.

Wagner is also alleged to have separately set a fire in the early morning hours of March 30 at the New Mexico state GOP party’s headquarters in Albuquerque.

When firefighters responded to the scene, they discovered graffiti with the phrase “ICE=KKK” on the south wall of the building, written in a way investigators say “appeared to be substantially similar” to the spray-painting at the Tesla dealership.

Wagner has been charged with arson of a building and/or vehicle used in interstate commerce,

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges, according to court records. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

ABC News has reached out to his court-appointed federal public defender for comment.

Investigators were able to track down Wagner’s identity and draw further connections between the two arsons by examining explosive material and other evidence from the scenes, according to the affidavit. They also extensively examined traffic camera photos and other surveillance to identify the car driven by the suspect in both arson attacks, according to the affidavit.

In a search of Wagner’s residence on Friday, Investigators seized “significant evidence” of his alleged involvement in both fires, including other fully assembled incendiary devices, black and red spray paint, and clothing that allegedly linked him to the crime scenes, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found a stencil with “ICE=KKK” that appeared to match the spray-painting format from the Republican Party arson attack, according to the affidavit.

Wagner was arrested on Saturday, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks,” he said in a statement on X. “Amazing work from our teams, ATF colleagues, and regional law enforcement partners executing the mission.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi previewed Wagner’s arrest during a Cabinet meeting at the White House last week, telling President Donald Trump that there was going to be “another huge arrest on a Tesla dealership.” She said prosecutors would not be engaging in plea negotiations and intend to seek the maximum sentence possible for any individual alleged to have carried out attacks on Tesla dealerships.

“We will be prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law,” Bondi said Monday in a statement on X announcing the arrest.

Bondi said the government plans to seek “up to 40 years” in prison for Jamison — though a judge will ultimately make the final determination if he is found guilty of the charges.

Wagner is the fifth person to face federal charges in connection with the recent spate of vandalism incidents involving Tesla, according to Bondi.

Four people were previously arrested and face multiple federal charges in connection with Tesla incidents.

The suspects were charged last month in separate cases for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations in Las Vegas; Salem, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Bondi called the spate of attacks “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Last month, Musk said the company has increased security nationwide amid the vandalism reports.

Patel said the evidence in the New Mexico case “stemmed from our ongoing investigation of the March arson attack on the New Mexico Republican Party HQ.”

No one was injured in the incident, which the Republican Party of New Mexico called a “deliberate act of arson.”

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms and our right to political expression,” party officials said in a statement at the time.

Executives at private prison firm CoreCivic expect ‘significant growth’ due to Trump’s policies
Darrin Klimek/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Executives at CoreCivic, one of the nation’s largest private prison companies, said they anticipate the Trump administration’s new immigration policies will lead to “the most significant growth” in the company’s history over the next several years.

“I’ve worked at CoreCivic for 32 years, and this is truly one of the most exciting periods of my career,” CEO Damon Hininger said Tuesday on the company’s earnings call. “We anticipate significant growth opportunities, perhaps the most significant growth in our company’s history over the next several years.”

“The change in presidential administration on Jan. 20 has ushered in significant policy and legislative changes that directly impact our business,” Hininger said on the public call, which comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased its apprehensions of people alleged to be in the country illegally.

Hininger told shareholders that the company is taking proactive steps to prepare facilities and beds in anticipation of potential new contracts with ICE.

CoreCivic executives on the call said they currently speak almost “hourly” with ICE officials and with members of the administration, and have “active tours going on” at their facilities.

“We’ve got a proposal in front of ICE for 28,000 beds,” one executive said, adding that the offer could result in more than a billion dollars in revenue for the company.

The 28,000 beds offered to ICE comes from vacant facilities that are not currently activated, as well as from availability in existing facilities and from the South Texas Family Residential Center, the nation’s largest migrant detention center that was closed in 2024, executives said.

ICE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

In response to questions about the administration’s decision to use Guantanamo Bay and a prison in El Salvador to hold migrant detainees, executives for CoreCivic said they believe their facilities are “superior” to the alternatives when it comes to cost and logistics.

“We’ve got a real advantage on the cost side, especially in this environment. We’ve got DOGE out there looking at the best value for the government,” Hininger said, referencing Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency.

The CoreCivic CEO also said he believes the company’s facilities are less likely to face litigation, and said they are “more humane than the other alternatives.”

“We’re feeling very encouraged by the conversations with ICE to date,” Hininger said. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on in the organization, a lot of opportunities, so it’s a very exciting time within the company.”

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NYC subway train
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on a NYC subway train Wednesday morning, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.

At approximately 11:32 a.m., passengers on a southbound W train alerted the conductor that a woman was giving birth inside one of the cars, according to the MTA.

“As we’re entering 34th Street, you hear her asking, ‘Help, help, help,'” passenger Bryanna Brown, who captured the moment on video, told New York ABC station WABC. “You [then] hear a baby start crying.”

The train stopped at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, under the flagship Macy’s department store. Several commuters assisted the woman in the delivery, with one even cutting the umbilical cord with a pocket knife, according to Brown.

“From our knowledge, she wasn’t a doctor or anything, she was someone who had full knowledge of what to do in this situation,” Brown told ABC News. “Thank God for her.”

The video captured by Brown shows the woman lying on the floor after giving birth, with another passenger hoisting up the newborn and wrapping her in a red cloth.

The conductor “held the train in the station and responded to that car,” accompanied by a NYC Transit Train service supervisor and NYPD officers, the MTA said. Emergency medical services were quickly on the scene and transported the mother and baby to Bellevue Hospital, where the two are both in good condition, according to officials.

There are no details yet on the baby’s name, but Brown described the situation as a “miracle” on 34th Street, paying homage to the iconic 1947 film.

MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement that this incident is an “example of New Yorkers coming together to assist each other” that reflects “the best of the subway community and this city.”

“We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable — and hopefully less dramatic — rides,” Crichlow said.

Giving birth in the NYC subway system does happen from time to time. In 2017, an MTA worker helped a mother give birth on a subway platform, while in 2012, a baby boy was born on a J train in downtown Manhattan.

Rudy Giuliani satisfies Fulton County election workers’ $148 million defamation case
Alex Kent/Getty Images

(FULTON COUNTY, GA) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday satisfied the judgment against him that required him to pay two Fulton County election workers a total of $148 million for defamation.

A jury found Giuliani liable in 2023 for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely accusing them of tampering with the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia.

In the process of reaching a settlement in January, he was held in contempt twice, by two different federal judges, for failing to relinquish possessions and continuing to defame the two election workers.

Court documents showed that the settlement action was dismissed in district court on Monday after it was determined that Giuliani had fully satisfied his obligations to Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani began surrendering assets soon after a federal jury determined what he should pay Freeman and Moss in damages and penalties in December 2024.

The settlement last month allowed him to keep his condo in Florida and his World Series rings.

A statement from Giuliani at the time of the settlement said that he would agree not to further defame the two election workers. It did not include an admission of guilt.

Giuliani was previously disbarred in New York and in Washington after his law license was stripped over his efforts to aid President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election.

His representative, Ted Goodman, said in a statement last month that the plaintiffs’ attorneys could take the possessions from the former Trump lawyer, “but they can never take away his extraordinary record of public service.”

