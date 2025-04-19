Mayor says he was forced to quit job

Martinsville Mayor LC Jones tells the Henry County Enterprise he was forced to resign from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office because of the amount of time he was taking off for city business.

He blamed “comments from council members” and “certain parts of the media” with creating negativity that began to reflect poorly on the sheriff’s department. He did not say what those comments were nor did he name the media outlets to which he referred.

Jones says the public backlash toward him has strained his finances and physical and mental health.

Jones took a hard stand at a recent council meeting that resulted in Council Member Aaron Rawls being ejected resulting in a press conference by Rawls claiming his civil rights had been violation and a press conference by Jones calling for community unity.