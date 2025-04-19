Moscow court rejects American David Barnes’ appeal to get out of Russian prison

David Barnes appears in court in Russia on Feb. 13, 2024. Via ABC News.

(LONDON) — American David Barnes’ appeal to be released from a Russian detention center has been denied, causing prosecutors in Moscow to celebrate while Barnes’ friends and family in Alabama fear for his future.

In a hearing that lasted roughly three hours on Thursday, a judge at Moscow City Court rejected an effort by Barnes’ attorney Gleb Glinka to free him from custody. Instead, the judge increased Barnes’ sentence by six months, ordering that he be sent to a high-security penal colony and receive psychiatric treatment.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but Glinka told ABC News after the hearing that he was astounded by the decision, arguing that the Russian judicial system should not have jurisdiction over this case.

Barnes, 67, was convicted and sentenced to 21 years in a Russian penitentiary in February 2024.

The conviction came after Moscow prosecutors accused Barnes of abusing his two sons in Texas years earlier, despite Texas law enforcement having no involvement in the Russian trial.

Texas prosecutors previously found no basis to charge Barnes with a crime after his Russian ex-wife, Svetlana Koptyaeva, alleged during child custody proceedings that he abused their children in suburban Montgomery County.

“I do know that everyone that heard and investigated the child sexual abuse allegations raised by Mrs. Barnes during the child custody proceedings did not find them to be credible,” Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Trial Bureau Chief Kelly Blackburn previously told ABC News.

“I didn’t do anything,” Barnes told his sister Carol on a phone call earlier this year. “This is a political situation and I need political help.”

Barnes, who was raised in Alabama and lived in Texas prior to his arrest in Moscow, is currently serving the longest prison sentence of any American currently being detained in Russia.

His case is unlike any other foreign detention case involving an American in recent memory, since Russian prosecutors have not accused him of committing crimes on Russian soil.

ABC News has been following the saga of Barnes’ detention since not long after he was taken into custody in Moscow in January 2022.

Barnes’ family members say he went to Russia a few weeks before his arrest in an effort to fight for visitation rights involving his children in Moscow’s family court system.

Although a Texas family court had designated Barnes as the primary guardian of his sons in August 2020, he could not see them since Koptyaeva, his ex-wife, allegedly committed felony interference with child custody in March 2019 by taking the children from the Houston suburbs to Russia and not returning.

A Texas warrant for Koptyaeva’s arrest remains active. Koptyaeva maintains that Barnes abused their two children, telling ABC News that she brought the children from the U.S. to Russia in order to protect them.

When Koptyaeva found out that Barnes had arrived in Moscow years later, she went to Russian law enforcement officials to report the allegations from Texas, according to Barnes’ relatives in Alabama.

Barnes was subsequently incarcerated.

His family and friends are hoping that he will be brought back from Russia to the U.S. through a prisoner exchange like the ones that saw the releases of Ksenia Karelina, Marc Fogel, Evan Gershkovich and Brittney Griner.

“If they have another exchange and he is not included on it, it’s going to devastate him,” Paul Carter, a friend of Barnes, told ABC News in January.

Carter and Barnes’ sisters, along with groups like the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, are calling on the Trump administration and the State Department to declare Barnes as being wrongfully detained.

“Embassy officials continue to closely monitor developments in the case and are in contact with Mr. Barnes, his family, and legal team,” an unnamed State Department spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “Due to privacy considerations, we have no further details to share.”

Glinka told ABC News that he is planning to appeal Thursday’s ruling.

US pledges million for Myanmar quake, but China already filled the void
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command military personnel continue to work alongside Thai military and first responders near the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok, Thailand, which fell after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, March 28, 2025. (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command)

(WASHINGTON) — As a U.S. team of experts heads to Myanmar to assist in recovery from the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Southeast Asia on Friday, international teams, including those from China and Russia, are filling the void in the U.S. absence.

The U.S. said Monday that it would provide $2 million in aid and a small U.S. Agency for International Development emergency response team has been deployed to assess the situation in Myanmar, but officials said that it had not yet been able to enter the country as of Monday morning.

While the dollar amount of initial aid is in line with what the U.S. has pledged in the past, the overall pace of the response has been slower. In the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake in Morrocco, for example, a USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team was deployed just hours later, although Morrocco did not ultimately ask for DARTs.

That same year when Libya endured catastrophic floodings, DARTs were deployed the same day. And when a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria that same year, the DART teams were also launched just a few hours after the disaster hit. In both cases, the DARTs took a few days to get on the ground.

The U.S. response comes amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to remake the federal government and dismantle USAID, laying off thousands of employees, revoking funding for more than 80% of its programs and closing its headquarters, although those efforts are being is being challenged in multiple court cases.

On Friday, the State Department announced it was officially shuttering the agency and taking over “many of USAID’s functions and its ongoing programming.”

The State Department has pushed back on the assessment that cuts to USAID have limited the earthquake response, but officials say there has been at least some logistical impact caused by the reorganization, rather than a lack of funding.

“I would reject the notion this is obviously a result of the USAID cuts and that kind of funding,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday. “We’re certainly in the region.”

In the meantime, it was Chinese teams that arrived 18 hours after the quake and more than 400 Chinese personnel are now on the ground in the region. Beijing has in sent planes full of supplies, providing $14 million in aid. China also has multiple teams in Thailand.

It’s a propaganda win for China, showing it can be a reliable partner when its neighbors are in crisis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday posted on X photos and videos of Chinese workers on the ground, rescuing survivors and delivering supplies, saying, “China, a friend in need.”

At the site where a 34-story building collapsed on Sunday in Bangkok, a group of U.S. military personnel were coming and going from the search area throughout Monday. The American team is working with Israeli soldiers to seach for survivor, sending drones into areas too dangerous for rescue workers to reach.

“We’re learning a lot from the Americans, and they’re bringing in a lot of good equipment,” said Choktong Issarangkool, one of the volunteers in the rescue and search teams who is also acting as a translator for the American teams.

Thais are grateful for the American assistance, something this region has become accustomed to following a natural disaster: U.S. aid teams have always been among the first on the ground to help.

State Department officials said discussions regarding a more extensive response to the earthquake are ongoing, including the possibility of sending a DART team, although it might be smaller than in past efforts.

“Our disaster experts, including those based in Bangkok, Manila and Washington, D.C., continue to monitor the situation with coordination with U.S. government counterparts in the region,” Bruce said.

She emphasized that the $2 million of initial support would be implemented through partner organizations that were already working in the impacted areas.

Scientists discover ‘legless, headless wonder’ that predated the dinosaurs
A 444 million-year-old specimen of a primitive marine anthropod was fossilized “inside-out,” with its muscles and guts preseserved in ancient sediment, scientists say. (University of Leicester)

(LEICESTER, UK) — Paleontologists are marveling over the unique fossil of a marine species that predated the dinosaurs, according to new research.

The fossil, dated to about 444 million years ago, contained a new species of arthropod that fossilized inside-out, according to a paper published in the journal Palaeontology last week.

The discovery was described by researchers as a “legless, headless wonder,” according to a statement from the University of Leicester.

The “exceptionally preserved” euarthropod was found with its muscles, sinews, tendons and guts all preserved in “unimaginable detail,” said Sarah Gabbott, a professor at the University of Leicester’s school of geology and lead author of the paper, said in the statement.

“Remarkably her insides are a mineralised time-capsule,” Gabbott said, adding that the specimen’s head and legs were lost to decay over hundreds of millions of years.

The new species was dubbed “Keurbos susanae,” or “Sue” — after the mother of the woman who discovered it. Researchers are certain it is a primitive marine arthropod, but the precise evolutionary relationships remain “frustratingly elusive,” Gabbott said.

The fossil was located on Soom Shale, a band of silts and clays about 250 miles north of Cape Town, South Africa. At the time the strata was laid down, a “devastating” glaciation had wiped out about 85% of Earth’s species — one of the “big five” mass extinctions in Earth’s history, the researchers said.

But the marine basin where Sue was found was somehow protected from the worst of the freezing conditions and provided shelter for a community of “fascinating” species, according to the paper.

“This fossil is just so beautifully preserved there’s so much anatomy there that needs interpreting,” Gabbott said. “Layer upon on layer of exquisite detail and complexity.”

The sediments that trapped the specimen were extremely toxic, the researchers said. The water contained no oxygen, but hydrogen sulphide — described as not only “stinky” but deadly — was dissolved in the water, the researchers said.

An unusual chemical alchemy may have been responsible for the unique way Sue was fossilized, the researchers hypothesized.

About 85% of the animals on Earth today are arthropods — including shrimps, lobsters, spiders, mites, millipedes and centipedes, the paper stated.

The downside to Sue’s unique fossilization is it makes it hard to compare the specimen with other fossils of similar species of the time.

“So it remains a mystery how she fits into the evolutionary tree of life,” according to the researchers.

Ukrainian official suggests US mineral deal terms improved for Kyiv
This combination of pictures created on Feb. 25, 2025 shows President Donald Trump on Feb. 24, 2025, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 23, 2025. (Jim Watsontetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

(KYIV) — A Ukrainian official described to ABC News details of a potential U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal, sharing points that appear to suggest Kyiv has succeeded in significantly improving the terms, perhaps staring down some of the Trump administration’s more onerous demands.

The $500 billion demanded by Trump no longer features in the draft, a Ukrainian official told ABC News. The fund that Ukraine will pay into is also no longer going to be 100% U.S. owned, the official said.

The two countries have agreed to a deal relating to critical minerals and other resources, a senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump did not confirm the U.S. had agreed, instead saying he had heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington, D.C., to finalize the deal on Friday and that “it’s OK with me if he’d like to.”

The terms of a final agreement haven’t yet been disclosed.

The Ukrainian official said the resources that the agreement will apply to are only those not currently contributing to the Ukrainian budget, which means no oil and gas, or likely the majority of the country’s mineral resources.

If the final deal remains close to those terms, the deal may actually be quite restricted in real economic terms.

Carl Bildt, the former Swedish prime minister and co-chair of the European council on foreign relations, told BBC News that the mineral seems like a “sideshow” and was mostly designed to “keep Mr Trump happy.”

“But it is not going to give a lot of money to the U.S., and I don’t see it having any materially economic effect for very many years,” Bildt told the BBC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

