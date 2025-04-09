Musk and top Trump adviser feud over tariffs: ‘Dumber than a sack of bricks’

Musk and top Trump adviser feud over tariffs: 'Dumber than a sack of bricks'
(WASHINGTON) —  Elon Musk took another shot at Peter Navarro on Tuesday over tariffs, calling President Donald Trump’s top adviser on trade and manufacturing a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Musk, a senior Trump adviser who had promoted Trump’s agenda, has been critical of Navarro, one of the architects of Trump’s tariff policy who has made the rounds in media defending the sweeping tariffs the president imposed last week that sent world markets plunging.

Musk’s insults Tuesday came after Navarro called the Tesla CEO a “car assembler” rather than a “manufacturer,” claiming that key components of his Teslas come from overseas.

That prompted Musk to respond.

“Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false,” he posted on X.

He claimed in a second post, “Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks,” and tagged Navarro’s handle in the post.

Asked about the feud at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed it as “boys will be boys.”

“No, look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs. Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue,” Leavitt said. “And you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history.”

Musk threw shade at Navarro early Saturday morning over his Harvard education.

After a social media user posted a clip defending Navarro’s explanation of the White House’s tariffs, pointing out his PhD in economics from Harvard, Musk responded, “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem.”

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Navarro responded to Musk’s posts, saying, “Elon, when he’s in his DOGE lane, is great, but we understand what’s going on here. Elon sells cars. He’s simply protecting his own interests.”

“There’s no rift here,” he added. “Look, Elon, he’s got X, he’s got a big microphone. We don’t mind him saying whatever he wants. But, just, the American people need to understand that we understand what that’s all about, and it’s fine.”

Musk said he offered Trump advice on tariffs when he spoke via live stream in Washington to the Italy’s League Congress Conference in Florence on Saturday.

Musk expressed his hope for the U.S. and Europe to create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff” policy soon.

“I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move, ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk said.

“And also more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America if they wish, if they wish to work in Europe or wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so, in my view. So that has certainly been my advice to the president,” he continued.

Musk still plans a major role in midterm elections despite loss in Wisconsin: Sources
Musk still plans a major role in midterm elections despite loss in Wisconsin: Sources
(adamkaz/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Despite billionaire Elon Musk’s repeated warnings that “Western Civilization” was at stake if the conservative candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race lost, the Tesla CEO and senior adviser to President Donald Trump downplayed Tuesday’s major election defeat, writing in an overnight post that he “expected to lose.”

The billionaire, who has dominated headlines since joining Trump’s administration as the aggressive head of the Department of Government Efficiency, had gone all-in on the race.

His political groups spent more than $20 million in an effort to push conservative candidate Brad Schimel across the finish line — flooding the airwaves with television ads and saturating Google and Facebook with digital spots. He deployed a ground team across the state to turn out voters, and personally handed out two $1 million checks at a rally where he appeared onstage wearing a cheesehead hat.

But it wasn’t enough.

Schimel lost by what could be a double-digit margin, handing the world’s richest man a significant political setback and prompting questions about how eager Republicans will be to embrace Musk’s involvement in future races, including the midterms.

But despite Tuesday’s result, Musk remains undeterred in his political ambitions. According to people familiar with his operation, he still plans to play a major role in helping Republicans retain control of the House in future races, including the 2026 midterms.

Sources said Musk and his team entered the Wisconsin race knowing it would be an uphill battle. Part of the calculation, according to people close to the effort, was that Democrats in Wisconsin would likely make Musk the face of their attacks regardless, so it was better to confront them directly and make the case to voters rather than let those attacks go unanswered.

Musk’s political team had seen warning signs in the final stretch. A memo from one of his groups obtained by ABC News showed that Schimel had been trailing liberal candidate Susan Crawford by double digits earlier in the race and his numbers improved after a wave of negative advertising. But in the days leading up to Tuesday, Musk’s team saw Schimel’s numbers tank, prompting the billionaire to go on a media blitz that included multiple livestream events and an interview on Fox News.

Now, Democrats are working quickly to capitalize on Crawford’s victory and portray Musk as a liability for Trump and the Republican Party.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Schimel’s loss was a referendum on Musk.

“Wisconsin voters sent a decisive message to Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and DOGE by rejecting an extreme Republican for their Supreme Court: our Democracy is not for sale,” Schumer wrote on X.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a billionaire himself who donated more than $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin ahead of the race, wrote on X late Tuesday night, “Elon Musk is not good at this.”

Patrick Guarasci, a Wisconsin-based political operative who served as the chief strategist for Susan Crawford’s campaign, echoed that view. He said one of the key takeaways for Democrats nationally is the importance of confronting Musk’s political efforts directly.

“We didn’t back down from a fight when Elon Musk got into this race. We didn’t go looking for that fight, but we didn’t back down from it. And I think that’s probably one of the lessons learned,” Guarasci told ABC News in an interview on Wednesday.

Still, Musk’s supporters note that the billionaire also played a central role in Trump’s 2024 presidential win, particularly focusing on Pennsylvania with similar tactics.

“[Musk] journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent a month and a half campaigning for me … and he’s a popular guy,” Trump said at a rally after his election win. “He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers, those vote-counting computers, and we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. So, it was pretty good, it was pretty good. So, thank you to Elon.”

Caroline Kennedy slams RFK Jr. as 'predator' before confirmation hearing
Caroline Kennedy slams RFK Jr. as ‘predator’ before confirmation hearing
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a scathing letter Tuesday, Caroline Kennedy warned senators about her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him a “predator.”

The letter was sent to lawmakers ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Senate confirmation hearing for the role of secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Caroline Kennedy – a former U.S. ambassador to both Australia and Japan and the last living child of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s uncle – called the role “an enormous responsibility, and one that Bobby is unqualified to fill.”

Caroline Kennedy wrote that she feels “an obligation to speak out” now that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated for “a position that would put him in charge of the health of the American people.”

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” she wrote in the letter, in part. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.”

Caroline Kennedy said she watched family members follow her cousin “down the path of drug addiction,” and shared disturbing details of his alleged behavior with animals.

“His basement, his garage, and his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence,” she wrote.

She also accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of being “addicted to attention and power,” and said he “preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.”

Caroline Kennedy further accused her cousin of “[continuing] to grandstand off my father’s assassination, and that of his own father,” saying former President Kennedy “would be disgusted” by his actions.

“The American health care system, for all its flaws, is the envy of the world,” Caroline Kennedy wrote. “Its doctors and nurses, researchers, scientists, and caregivers are the most dedicated people I know. Every day, they give their lives to heal and save others.”

“They deserve better than Bobby Kennedy – and so do the rest of us. I urge the Senate to reject his nomination,” she concluded.

Trump expected to sign order gutting Department of Education, sources say
Trump expected to sign order gutting Department of Education, sources say
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to diminish the Department of Education at the White House on Thursday, multiple sources told ABC News.

The president’s order will direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon to take all necessary steps permitted by law to dissolve the Department of Education, according to the sources.

The move has been months in the making and will help the president fulfill his campaign promise of returning education power and decisions to the states.

“The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday morning, noting the department will not be completely shut down and that it will continue to carry out “critical functions.”

“When it comes to student loans and Pell Grants, those will still be run out of the Department of Education,” she said. “But we don’t need to be spending more than $3 trillion over the course of a few decades on a department that’s clearly failing in its initial intention to educate our students.”

Trump will direct McMahon, to take “all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States,” according to a White House summary of the order reviewed by ABC News.

The order also calls for the “uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.” It’s still unclear how the administration plans to accomplish that. Sources said the administration has been looking into how to move some of the key programs to other agencies.

Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Greg Abbott of Texas and Mike DeWine of Ohio are among the state leaders expected to attend the signing ceremony at the White House, according to a White House official.

The department took the first steps to downsize and shut down last week when it laid off nearly half its employees, and it shrunk significantly in size through a massive reduction in force, deferred resignations and retirement buyouts, according to the department.

Trump is expected to continue the reforms — pledging to erase more staff from the department and gut it.

“I expect it will [be shut down entirely],” Trump said on “Full Measure” with Sharyl Attkisson earlier this month. “You’ll have a few people left just to make sure [the states are] teaching English — you know, you say reading, writing and arithmetic.”

However, congressional approval is required to abolish a federal agency, and McMahon has acknowledged she would need Congress to carry out the president’s vision to close the department she’s been tapped to lead. It would take 60 “yes” votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster and dismantle the department that Congress created.

Critics argue the department is needed for vital financial assistance and grant programs. Education experts suggested that shuttering the Department of Education could gut public education funding and disproportionately affect high-need students across the country who rely on statutorily authorized programs, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Title 1, which provides funding for low-income families.

McMahon said the department will still administer those statutory programs that students from disadvantaged backgrounds rely on. In an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” McMahon suggested the “good” employees who administer the statutorily mandated functions will not be harmed by staff reductions.

A statement from the department said it will “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”

In more than four decades, Trump and Department of Education skeptics believe the agency has had too much spending power without achieving results.

After McMahon was sworn in, she underscored that abolishing the department is rooted in allowing families the right to choose a “quality education” so America’s students aren’t “stuck in failing schools.”

“This is also, I would say, a national security issue,” Leavitt added Thursday morning. “When you look at how students around the world, particularly in China, are being educated, American students are falling behind. We’re not keeping up with our allies or our adversaries, and that’s a major problem for our country, and the president is fixing it today.”

