Mustangs 5, Asheboro 2

The Mustangs beat Asheboro again last night, 5-2, improving to 12-27 on the season with eight games left. Martinsville is out of last place now with a two-game winning streak. No game today. The Mustangs will play the HiToms at home on Wednesday.
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Scoreboard roundup — 5/5/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cavaliers 101, Pistons 111
Lakers 90, Thunder 108
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Wild 2, Avalanche 5
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Athletics 1, Phillies 9
Orioles 9, Marlins 7
Red Sox 10, Tigers 3
Blue Jays 3, Rays 4
Twins 11, Nationals 3
Rangers 4, Yankees 7
Reds 2, Cubs 3
Guardians 3, Royals 5
Dodgers 1, Astros 2
White Sox 3, Angels 4
Braves 3, Mariners 2
Pirates 0, Diamondbacks 9
Padres 10, Giants 5
Brewers, Cardinals (POSTPONED)
Mets, Rockies (POSTPONED)
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Scoreboard roundup — 4/28/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
76ers 113, Celtics 97
Hawks 97, Knicks 126
Trail Blazers 95, Spurs 114
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Bruins 2, Sabres 1
Wild 4, Stars 2
Ducks 1, Oilers 4
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Rays 1, Guardians 0
Astors 3, Orioles 5
Rockies 2, Reds 7
Giants 0, Phillies 7
Cardinals 11, Pirates 7
Red Sox 0, Blue Jays 3
Nationals 0, Mets 8
Tigers 2, Braves 5
Angels 2, White Sox 5
Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 13
Mariners 7, Twins 1
Yankees 3, Rangers 2
Cubs 8, Padres 3
Royals 4, Athletics 1
Marlins 2, Dodgers 1
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Zebulon 10, Martinsville 1
Zebulon beat Martinsville 10-1 last night, as the Mustangs fell to 4-12 on the season with their sixth straight loss.…