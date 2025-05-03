Patrick Springs man arrested after vehicle pursuit

A Patrick Springs man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.

On the evening of April 30th, members of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Martinsville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office, were conducting a countywide narcotics interdiction operation.

During the operation, Lt. Dustin Foley attempted to stop a silver BMW for multiple traffic offenses. The operator of the vehicle initially appeared to comply, but then fled recklessly east on Jeb Stuart Highway near Woodland Drive. The pursuit continued onto Poplar Drive, New Hope Church Road, and then onto High Point Church Road. Foley successfully utilized the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to crash, ending the pursuit.

The operator of the suspect vehicle was identified as Mark Lucas Tatum, 47, of Patrick Springs. Tatum was immediately arrested. The sheriff stated that Tatum allegedly threw a handgun and narcotics from the vehicle during the pursuit. He was charged with Felony Eluding a Law Enforcement officer, and is being held without bond.

The investigation is continuing, and future charges are pending following analysis from the state forensic lab.

No injuries occurred during the pursuit, and only minor damage was sustained by Foley’s patrol vehicle. Tatum’s vehicle sustained significant damge.